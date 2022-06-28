ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadbourn, NC

Burnice Harold Powell

By Crystal Faircloth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnice Harold Powell 79 of Chadbourn...

Esther G. (Gore) Gagnon

Esther G. Gagnon, 91, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Premier Living in Lake Waccamaw, NC. She was born Aug. 30, 1930 in Tabor City, daughter of Walter K. and Mae (Ward) Gore. She is survived by one brother, Harry Lee “Bobby” Gore, and his wife, Doris, and a...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Kenneth Charles McKee

Kenneth Charles McKee age 71, of Lake Waccamaw went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Kenneth was born on March 24, 1951, in Whiteville to the late Charles Edward McKee and Inez Buffkin McKee. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas “Red” Howard McKee.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Judy Ann (Faulk) Long

Judy F. Long, age 62, of Tabor City, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, after an extended illness. She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Guerrero and a son John Long. Also surviving are three grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.
TABOR CITY, NC
Christopher Leon Wilson

Christopher Leon Wilson, 41, of 150 Elizabeth Street, Whiteville, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at McLeod Hospital in Florence, SC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Chadbourn, NC
Obituaries
City
Chadbourn, NC
Alma Irene (Genwright) Toon

Alma Irene Genwright Toon, 78, of 731 Spearman Road, Bolton, NC, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Liberty Commons in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
BOLTON, NC
William “Billy” David Hayes

William “Billy” David Hayes, age 66 of Whiteville, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Billy was born on November 14, 1955, in Hunterdon, NJ, to the late Willie Onzo Hayes and Josephine Margaret Uebel Hayes. A celebration of Life service will...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Lindy “Calvin” Brown

Lindy “Calvin” Brown, age 84, of Chadbourn, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Greenbrier of Fairmont Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fairmont, North Carolina. Calvin as he was affectionately known, was born on January 7, 1938. He was the son of the late John Brown and Smithie J. Williamson Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Baby Boy Brown; brothers Walter(Buster), Melvin, Saul(Jessie), and Senous(Billy); his sisters Sauline and Margie; a granddaughter Krystal Symone Lathon and great-grandson Mark Anthony McCray Jr.
CHADBOURN, NC
Joyce Long Taylor

Ms. Joyce Long Taylor, age 62, of the Dothan Community, Tabor City, NC gained HEAVENLY WINGS Friday, June 24, 2022 in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, SC. Viewing will be Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Monday,...
TABOR CITY, NC
Obituaries
Joann (Tyler) Rabon

Joann Tyler Rabon age 77 of Whiteville, passed on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Joann was born on July 14, 1944, in Whiteville to the late Lewis Washington Tyler and Annie Lanier Tyler. She was the widow of Jack Rabon and was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Faye Tyler.
WHITEVILLE, NC
James Elbert Long

James Elbert Long, 91, of Tabor City, NC, passed away on June 26, 2022. He was born in Columbus County, Sept 30, 1930 to the late I.B. and Gertha Long, Sr. He was a graduate of Tabor City High School , a US Army Veteran and graduate of Langston Bible Institute.
TABOR CITY, NC
Kenneth “Catfish” Wayne Soles

Kenneth Wayne “Catfish” Soles, age 64, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 in the First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Born June 16, 1958 in Columbus County, NC, he was the son of the late Wilmer Soles and Hazel Irene Hardie Soles. He is survived by one...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Elwee (Malcolm) Ellis

Mrs. Elwee Ellis, age 82, of Fair Bluff NC, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. She was born October 15, 1939 in Robeson County, NC, a daughter of the late Willie Bonnie Malcolm and Rettie (Barnes) Malcolm. Elwee is survived by her husband,...
FAIR BLUFF, NC
Applications Begin July 1 for “Mrs. B” Grants

Louise Oriole Burevitch died a wealthy woman, surprising many who knew her, and but the Wilmington woman’s legacy has become well-known in the years since her death. “Mrs. B,” as Burevitch was known to her friends, was a Wilmington native whose generosity was well-known in southeastern North Carolina and beyond. Burevitch passed away in September 2014, leaving behind a fortune that few knew she possessed. The bulk of her estate was earmarked for charitable purposes, including $20 million for an endowment to be administered by the N.C. Community Foundation.
WILMINGTON, NC
Death by Vehicle Charged

Chadbourn Police have charged a Wilkes Street man with fleeing the scene of a car crash that resulted in a man’s death. Warrants show Cory Michael McDougald, 51, of 120 S. Wilkes St., Chadbourn, was arrested June 24 and released the next day on a single charge of fleeing an accident involving death or injury. He was released on a $25,000 secured bond.
CHADBOURN, NC
Fourth Gun Store Suspect Captured

The fourth suspect who ran from deputies after allegedly trying to burglarize a Nakina gun store is in custody. William Isaiah McCamis, 18, was charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny, and larceny of a firearm. His address was listed as 1553 Sarah’s Lane, Lot One, Nakina.
NAKINA, NC
SCC Training Classes Set

Southeastern Community College may be winding down from the spring semester, but training classes are available throughout the summer for those who need to expand their horizons or renew a trade license. SCC will be hosting a Basic Self-Defense class on Thursday, July 7, from 6-8 p.m. This course promotes...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Soccer Deadline Thursday

Volunteer Coaches Also Needed. Columbus County Youth Soccer registration ends Thursday. “We’re behind on signups this year,” said Jewell Fowler, program coordinator for Columbus County Parks and Recreation. Registration fee is $30. Bring your child’s birth certificate if he or she is signing up for the first time....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

