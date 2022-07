Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.

