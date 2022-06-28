What Is Apple Cider?

With a creamy filling and crunchy wrapping, these Air Fryer Sausage and Cream Cheese Crescents are a super delicious appetizer or snack that turn out perfect in the air fryer!. Let me tell y'all, whenever I make these or take them anywhere to serve, they are always gone in minutes. They are that good! What's even more amazing is you don't even need to brown the sausage in a pan. You are going to do it right in the air fryer! You can even make the filling ahead of time if you need to so everything is ready to go when you want to make them! This Air Fryer Sausage and Cream Cheese Crescents recipe is my go-to when I need something that I know everyone will love!

