ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Curious Jane Wins Top Award Among Suppliers In Franchise Business Review’s Franchising@Work Awards

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. (June 28, 2022) — Curious Jane, a national advertising agency for franchises, won the top award among franchise vendors in Franchise Business Review’s 2022 Franchising@WORK Awards for the second consecutive year. Franchising@WORK Awards recognize companies in the franchise industry with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former CEO of Procter & Gamble, AG Lafley, to Speak at DreamLarge Speaker Series

SARASOTA, Fla. — June 29, 2022 — AG Lafley, former CEO of Procter & Gamble and Founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy, is to speak at Dreamers & Doers, an interactive speaker series hosted by DreamLarge. Moderated by local business leader Anand Pallegar, Dreamers & Doers provides a platform for young professionals and business owners to network while learning from the global business leaders living in the Sarasota region.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

All Seasons Wealth Expands To The West Coast

All Seasons Wealth is joining forces with David Olnick in Woodland Hills, California. David has provided comprehensive investment advice and solutions to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs and small to mid-size businesses for over 25 years. He holds FINRA licenses 7, 63, 65, 9 and 10. As a seasoned bond investment...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Colliers adds Jaclyn Langholz to Tampa Bay Retail Services team

Colliers has hired Jaclyn Langholz as Executive Managing Director, Tampa Bay Retail Services. Langholz, who has over 10 years’ experience in commercial real estate, will concentrate on landlord relationships and retail leasing assignments along the west coast of Florida, with a focus on the Tampa Bay area. “Jaclyn is...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Digital Marketing Certifications available through ACE 2.0 Program

TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is excited to announce that through our continued partnership with Hillsborough County’s Board of County Commissioner’s (BOCC), the Apprenticeship-to-Career Empowerment 2.0 Program (ACE 2.0) has opened enrollment for a double-cohort in Digital Marketing, with classes starting as soon as Thursday, July 7th, 2022.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

AmSkills awarded $412,000 in grant money to help both young people and adults learn the skills necessary to get well-paying careers in the manufacturing industry

AmSkills has been awarded three separate grants totaling $412,000, to be used for the following programs:. • United Way Suncoast Community Investment Grant – $383,000 over a 3-year period – To be used to establish an AmSkills Neighborhood Training Center in the Lealman community of Pinellas County. Lealman is an economically disadvantaged community with a large minority population. AmSkills has conducted numerous Career Discovery Bootcamps in this area with great success. By establishing a permanent satellite location to house a secondary AmSkills training center, AmSkills will be able to help even more residents find careers in the manufacturing industry and help existing employees increase their hands-on skills.
LEALMAN, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County Business News

Pole Star Defense Finds Business is Easy to Navigate in Pinellas County. Pinellas County has long been a desirable destination for industries in the sectors of homeland security and national defense thanks to its advantageous concentration of interconnected businesses and suppliers. With a deep labor market of skilled individuals and a culture of innovation, a new business cluster has emerged in St. Petersburg consisting of maritime and defense technology companies like Pole Star Defense.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Welcomes Four New Board Members

Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton, Kristofer Geddie, Tim Jaeger, and Gregory Rumph II join the nonprofit organization. (Sarasota-Manatee, FL; June 30, 2022) The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, welcomes four new members to its board of directors: Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton, Kristofer Geddie, Tim Jaeger, and Gregory Rumph II.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Franchises#Advertising Agency#Cfe
Tampa Bay News Wire

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality stroke care

BROOKSVILLE, FL (June 30, 2021) – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s SilverPlus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
HERNANDO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

David Green Elected Board Chair of Gulf Coast Community Foundation

VENICE, FL (June 30, 2022) – The Board of Directors of Gulf Coast Community Foundation has elected David Green as Chair and Lisa Krouse as Vice Chair for a one-year term as officers beginning July 1. The Board also reelected Anand Pallegar for his third three-year term as a director. Peter Soderberg and David Sessions were elected to a second three-year term as directors.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tarpon Springs Business News

River Wild Kayaking Latest Entry into Eco Tourism One of the city’s newest businesses expands on the recreational and eco tourism opportunities for area residents. River Wild Kayaking offers educated, intimate, guided tours exploring the fauna and flora on the Anclote river. Partnering with Nature’s Classroom Institute, the tours provide a fun and educational experience enjoying the beauty of the Anclote. River Wild is located at 1060 N. Pinellas Ave.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hermitage Launches New Sarasota “Cross Arts Collaborative” in Support of Local Arts Institutions

The Hermitage will support Sarasota’s thriving arts institutions by offering performing artists at collaborating institutions the gift of time and space to focus on generating new works of their own creation. The inaugural season of this initiative will see the honor awarded to artists from Florida Studio Theatre and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Jerome & Mildred Paddock Foundation Awards Family Promise of South Sarasota County with $20,000 Grant

Venice, FL – June 30, 2022 – Family Promise of South Sarasota County (FPSSC) is very pleased to have received a very charitable $20,000 grant from The Jerome & Mildred Paddock Foundation. The Jerome & Mildred Paddock Foundation has been a supporter of FPSSC since 2019 with annual grants to assist with the Open Doors and Bridge Housing programs. All grant funds will be used for both programs to ensure families are able to continue to be stably housed or to find stable housing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Child Protection Center Welcomes New Board Member

(SARASOTA, FL, 06/29/2022)- The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has announced the appointment of Mark Kowalski as a new member to its Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark Kowalski to CPC’s Board of Directors.” said Doug Staley, Executive Director of CPC. “Mark is a dedicated community member to many important causes and is passionate about strengthening our world for children. The addition of Mark to our board comes at the perfect time, as our needs continue to grow. Mark is passionate about the non-profit sector, and his expertise in non-profit funding makes him a great asset to CPC’s Board of Directors.”
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

PHSC Among 15 Colleges in Entrepreneurial College Pilot Program

Pasco-Hernando State College (PHSC) is among 15 of the country’s leading community colleges selected for the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Entrepreneurial College of the Future national pilot program. This new initiative harnesses teams of three leaders at each college who will work together and with other colleges to tackle challenges and opportunities in their campus and local communities. PHSC’s representatives will be Lisa Richardson, Ed.D., associate vice president of alumni and college relations/executive director, PHSC Foundation; Jim Myers, assistant professor and program director of business; and Sonia Thorn, assistant vice president of academic affairs, marketing and communications.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Neal Land & Neighborhoods Supports June Hunger Awareness Month with Donation for Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee

PARRISH, Fla. – June 30, 2022 – Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, organized a community-wide food drive at North River Ranch in support of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. In addition to over 550 lbs. of food items collected, a $2,500 donation was made as part of the Pay It Forward commitment. With this donation, the organization will provide 2,500 meals and serve over 80 families.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Supports Project Partnership for Wellfield Park

VENICE, FL (June 29, 2022) – Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Board of Directors approved a $60,000 grant from the Venice Endowment Fund to support field renovations at Wellfield Park in Venice. This partnership between the City of Venice, Sarasota County Government, and Gulf Coast Community Foundation will allow for the restoration of both Soccer Field #2 and the Letson Stadium Football Field.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

District Aims to Reduce Risk of Wildfires by Scheduling Prescribed Fires in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve

Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns July through September at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

PHSC Chapter of AFC Donates Stuffed Animals to First Responders

The Pasco-Hernando State College (PHSC) Chapter of Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) collected small to medium size brand-new stuffed animals throughout April to donate to first responders in Pasco and Hernando counties. PHSC employees and community members contributed 285 brand-new stuffed animals that were distributed and delivered to the Pasco and Hernando Sheriff’s offices. First responders use the donated stuffed animals to give to children in crisis situations to help them calm down.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

School Supply Drive At The Mahaffey

Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts partners with education foundations for school supply drive to benefit local public schools. St. Petersburg, FL (June 28, 2022) – Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts and the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater are proud to partner with the Pinellas Education Foundation and Hillsborough Education Foundation for the Tampa Bay School Drive.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy