Curious Jane Wins Top Award Among Suppliers In Franchise Business Review’s Franchising@Work Awards

(SARASOTA, FL, 06/29/2022)- The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has announced the appointment of Mark Kowalski as a new member to its Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark Kowalski to CPC’s Board of Directors.” said Doug Staley, Executive Director of CPC. “Mark is a dedicated community member to many important causes and is passionate about strengthening our world for children. The addition of Mark to our board comes at the perfect time, as our needs continue to grow. Mark is passionate about the non-profit sector, and his expertise in non-profit funding makes him a great asset to CPC’s Board of Directors.”

