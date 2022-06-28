Curious Jane Wins Top Award Among Suppliers In Franchise Business Review’s Franchising@Work Awards
LAKELAND, Fla. (June 28, 2022) — Curious Jane, a national advertising agency for franchises, won the top award among franchise vendors in Franchise Business Review’s 2022 Franchising@WORK Awards for the second consecutive year. Franchising@WORK Awards recognize companies in the franchise industry with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey...www.tampabaynewswire.com
