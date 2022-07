Another very talented Iowan has found success on a national competition show!. If you've been keeping up with the new season of So You Think You Can Dance on FOX, then you're probably already familiar with contestant Essence Wilmington. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, Essence has already it to the top 12 on the show! The talented 21-year-old dancer is from Davenport, Iowa, proving, once again, that Iowans have what it takes to compete with the best of them!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO