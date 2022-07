NEWS FOR NEIGHBORHOODS – July 2022. National Night Out returns this year on August 2! This annual community building event is a great opportunity for neighbors to get together again. Organize a block party, ice cream social, or barbecue for your block! Register your gathering with the City to request a visit from Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, or City Staff (visits are limited by availability). If you want to hold an activity in the street or close the street, a permit may be required. Road closure applications must be submitted no later than July 12.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO