Prog guitarist Jan Rivera shares video for his debut single The Encounter

US prog guitarist Jan Rivera makes his debut bow with the release of a video for his debut single The Encounter which you can watch below.

The new release sees Rivera working with Aristocrats / O.R.k. drummer Marco Minnemann and Nili Brosh, an Israeli/American guitarist who herself has worked with The Aristocrats as well as Danny Elfman .

“Being able to share this music with you means the world to me," says Rivera. "That it could be delivered to you alongside these amazing musicians that I respect and admire so much, only amplifies that feeling. I can’t wait for all of you to hear it!”

The guitarist is a graduate of the revered Musicians Institute's Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles, where he studied under Alex Machacek, Greg Howe, and Scott Henderson, among others. Rovera is also well-regarded in as a music educator, who's 2014 textbook Advanced Rhythmic Concepts For Guitar is a bestseller, and received rave reviews globally.

