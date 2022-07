With the U.S. seeing a widespread teacher shortage, John King, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor and the former secretary of education under President Obama, spoke to Cheddar about what has been contributing to the issue. "We had a challenge around teacher retention before COVID. We don't pay teachers well enough. The working conditions are not good enough, but COVID exacerbated that," he said. "Now teachers are grappling with the consequences of the disruption to school that kids have experienced and disruptions of their everyday lives."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO