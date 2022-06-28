ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessan arrested, accused of aggravated assault

By Odessa American
 3 days ago

A 43-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday after his girlfriend told authorities he accused her of infidelity while holding a shotgun.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 33-year-old resident of East 36th Street told officers an extremely irate Travis Adam Brown woke her up around 7 p.m. Sunday and, while holding his shotgun, accused her of carrying on with their roommate.

The woman said when she stood up to go to the bathroom, Brown grabbed her by the back of her neck and threw her into a wall, causing her to fall down. According to the report, the woman said Brown then grabbed her by the hair and forced her into their bedroom where he sat on the couch with the shotgun in his lap.

Brown told her that he needed to make it known to everyone that he was “not a little (expletive),” the woman told authorities.

According to the report, the woman said she escaped by telling Brown someone was “messing” with his truck and she ran to a neighbor’s home. Officers reported seeing injuries consistent with the woman’s story.

Investigators later discovered Brown “barricaded” at his mother’s home in the 3700 block of Crestview Drive, the report stated.

Brown was booked into the Ector County jail shortly before midnight Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was still in custody Monday evening on a $25,000 surety bond.

Online Ector County District Court records indicate Brown is awaiting trial after being indicted in May on possession of a controlled substance, greater than one gram, less than four grams. According to the indictment, the drug was methamphetamine. He posted a $15,000 bond in that case.

