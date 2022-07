Draymond Green respects the Memphis Grizzlies for talking trash, but the Golden State Warriors star believes they should know when to stay quiet:. "Talking s--t to the team that won a championship after they beat you, after they won a championship, is an entirely different level of oblivion. It doesn't get much more oblivious than that," Green said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (1:00).

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO