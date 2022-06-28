ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

80 attend Hurricane Youth Football Camp

By Wilmington News Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hurricane Youth Football Camp was held last week at Alumni Field. Approximately 80...

lovelandbeacon.com

Loveland Schools Director of Athletics named

LOVELAND, OH (June 29, 2022) – The Loveland City School District (LCSD) recently announced Rich Bryant has been selected to lead the Loveland Schools Athletics as the new District Director of Athletics. Pending approval by the school board, Bryant will join the district this summer. The School Board is...
LOVELAND, OH
wnewsj.com

Southern State Community College goes online

By shrinking its physical footprint and creating more robust online learning options, Southern State Community College is moving into the future. With the initial spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the college was forced to rethink its strategy for providing its students with accessible, affordable, high-quality education. Incoming SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades said the college’s focus on developing personal connections with students while providing excellent remote learning options became more important than ever.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College bands record CD; audio streaming to start July 1

WILMINGTON — Fans of Wilmington College’s Quaker Thunder Pep Band won’t have to wait until football season to hear such favorites as the College Fight Song, Devil with the Blue Dress and The Final Countdown. Starting Friday,July 1, these tunes and others from the College’s instrumental music...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington. Saturday, July 2.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Charles McMicken’s name to be removed from all UC buildings, spaces

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charles McMicken, a name that was synonymous with one of the most iconic buildings on the University of Cincinnati campus, will be removed from all university structures bearing his name. On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati board of trustees unanimously voted in approval of the recommendation presented...
dayton.com

Ohio’s next state park, near Xenia, to help tell story of Shawnee tribes

Ohio’s 76th state park, located north of Xenia, will enable Ohio’s Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories. Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground on Great Council State Park, which will feature a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center with an architectural design based on a council house historically used by the Shawnee tribes.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park. An outdoor patio will be added...
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

SSCC President: ‘Thank you for the opportunity to serve’

My approaching retirement from Southern State Community College has prompted me to reflect on my 12 years serving as its president. Out of the many thoughts I have had about my time of leadership, the most overwhelming is gratitude. I am immensely grateful for the honor to serve the students...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Memorial, funeral services announced for Colerain firefighter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A memorial service will be held on July 1 for a Colerain firefighter who died recently. The service for Steve Hayden will be on July 1 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, the Springfield Fire Department announced Tuesday. The visitation is...
COLERAIN, OH
linknky.com

Beloved Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria reopens Newport location

Attention all pizza lovers: The original Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria location in Newport is back in operation. After being temporarily closed since last year, the location at 336 Monmouth St. reopened Tuesday. For now, they’re open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We are...
NEWPORT, KY

