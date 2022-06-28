80 attend Hurricane Youth Football Camp

By shrinking its physical footprint and creating more robust online learning options, Southern State Community College is moving into the future. With the initial spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the college was forced to rethink its strategy for providing its students with accessible, affordable, high-quality education. Incoming SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades said the college’s focus on developing personal connections with students while providing excellent remote learning options became more important than ever.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO