Brooklyn Nets 'totally surprised' Kyrie Irving picked up option

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Following days of crazy speculation and ridiculous rumors, Kyrie Irving has finally decided to opt-in to the final year on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving’s decision to come back to the organization comes days after ramped trade rumors and reportedly was a ‘total surprise’ for the Nets.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst discussed the moment that the team discovered Irving’s willingness to return.

It came as a “total surprise” and the team “found out when everybody else did,” said Windhorst.

He is set to earn over $36 million next season before becoming a free agent next Summer. Windhorst said he “doesn’t know” what will become of the relationship between Irving and the Nets.

The news of Irving deciding to stay with the team came after days of not seeing eye-to-eye. Rumors were circulating around the league that Irving was doing anything he could to get back to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron James again.

