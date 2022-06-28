Jerry "Virgil" Kolher

Funeral services for Ms. Annie Laura Davis Lollar, age 95, of Fayette, were held Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel. Burial followed at Boley Springs Cemetery. Ms. Lollar died Sunday, June 19 at her residence. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Funeral services for Ms. Betty Sue Parker, age 76, of Kennedy, were held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Bro. Michael Feltman officiating. Burial followed in Higdon Memorial Cemetery. Ms. Parker died Tuesday, June 21 at her residence. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Funeral services for Mr. Fred J. Whitfield, age 63, of Fayette, were held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial followed in Bankhead Cemetery. Mr. Whitfield died Tuesday, June 21 at his residence. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Marie Townsend, age 90 of Fayette, will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. from Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the funeral home. Mrs. Townsend died on Saturday, June 25, at home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mellie Morrison, age 98 of Fayette, were held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Covin Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Billy Carl Sullivan officiated. She passed away Thursday, June 23, at her residence. On Saturday, June 21, 1924,...
Funeral services for Ms. Mary Frances Townsend, of Cottondale, were held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial followed in the church columbarium. Ms. Townsend died Sunday, June 19 at Hospice of West Alabama. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Mrs. Patti Smith Williams, age 59 of Fayette, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 29, at 2 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fayette County Superintendent of Education Jim Burkhalter defeated Berry High School Principal Steve Sawyer in the June 21 Republican Primary runoff election. The win virtually assures Burkhalter of a third term as superintendent, since he will not have a Democratic challenger for the office during the November general election.
Two fire trucks from the Fayette Police Department responded to a vehicle and shed fire that occurred on Friday, June 24 at approximately 10:11 a.m. on Highway 159, approximately eight miles south of Fayette. According to the fire report, the fire started as a camper fire and quickly spread to a nearby shed and boat. The firemen were able to contain the fire, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional and of an undetermined origin.
Default having been made for rental storage to Country Junction Mini Storage, 5079 Highway 171 North, Fayette, AL 35555, the content of units listed below will be sold as a private sale on July 02, 2022 at 9 a.m. 1) Michael Franks. Unit #26. Household and misc. items.
College Instructor David Wages is the 2022 recipient of the Bevill State “Outstanding Faculty Award” on the Fayette Campus. Wages’ education roots run deep at Bevill State Community College. As a student at Fayette County High School, he took four dual enrollment courses beginning in the 11th grade.
Letters of Administration on the estate of James Steven Musgrove, deceased, have been granted to Stephanie JaLyn Musgrove, Administrator, on the 23rd day of June, 2022, by the Honorable K. Michael Freeman, Judge of Probate Court of Fayette County, Alabama, and notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate of James Steven Musgrove, deceased, are hereby granted to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Comments / 0