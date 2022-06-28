Jerry "Virgil" Kolher

Two fire trucks from the Fayette Police Department responded to a vehicle and shed fire that occurred on Friday, June 24 at approximately 10:11 a.m. on Highway 159, approximately eight miles south of Fayette. According to the fire report, the fire started as a camper fire and quickly spread to a nearby shed and boat. The firemen were able to contain the fire, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional and of an undetermined origin.

