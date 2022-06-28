Door and Kewaunee counties celebrate Independence Day

Make sure you pack more than just clothes and snacks if you are traveling this weekend for the Independence Day holiday. The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects that most of the 48 million people traveling at least 50 miles this weekend will start those journeys on either Thursday or Friday. It is a 4 percent increase compared to last year despite gas prices being over $1.60 a gallon) more expensive than in 2021 ($4.661 in 2022 vs. $2.975 in 2021). The average gas price is even higher in Door County, where it sits at $4.719. Approximately 3.6 million people will hop on an airplane to reach their destination, which continues to get closer to its pre-pandemic levels. According to Director Marty Piette, most flights departing and arriving at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay are at or near capacity. While there have not been issues with flight cancellations at Austin Straubel Airport, Piette says you should ensure you take plenty of time and pack your patience.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO