Door and Kewaunee counties celebrate Independence Day

Your eyes were not playing tricks on you if you traveled past the Door County Granary site on Wednesday, as yes, it did get taller. DeVooght Building Movers hoisted it up to its original height in anticipation of reconstructing the former grain elevator’s first floor. The building section had to be removed before it made its first journey across the bay several years ago. In the meantime, the granary’s original timbers were restored and will be placed in their original locations before the floor reconstruction can begin. The timing could not have been more perfect for Door County Granary Executive Director Beth Renstrom, who was hosting the project’s architect James Dallman, representatives from Greenfire Construction, and community members looking on as a part of Wednesday’s open house.
