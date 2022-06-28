ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee, WI

Door and Kewaunee counties celebrate Independence Day

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter where you are on the peninsula, you will not have to drive far to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. While many visitors may make a long weekend out of it, the festivities do not get started in earnest until July 3rd. That is when Maplewood, Egg Harbor, and Kewaunee...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Manitowoc: Abacus Architects

(WFRV) – Whether you are building new or building on years of heritage with a restoration project, can help bring your vision to reality. Local 5 Live visited the team recently with a look at a number of projects they are working on in Manitowoc and while their buildings are gorgeous, they say their true success comes from focusing on people.
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

Cruise Boat Docking in Sturgeon Bay

The Ocean Navigator, a boat from the American Queen Voyages cruise line, will dock in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, July 1, 11:00 am, at Graham Park. Passengers are expected to disembark at 11:30 pm and remain in the city until 6 pm. Destination Sturgeon Bay staff members have assembled welcome...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular brunch café in Shawano County closing its doors

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s like a family’: Angie’s Main Cafe closes in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Since 1948 it has been a staple on Main Street in downtown Shawano. On Thursday at 2 p.m., a popular eatery closed for good. People from all over packed Angie’s Main Cafe for one final meal. Since the news that Angie’s was closing, seats have been full.
SHAWANO, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

DNR investigating fish die-off

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help monitoring a large-scale die-off of fish in the Fox River that has reached southern Door County. The origin of the die-off is unknown and was first reported on June 20. Many dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and in the Bay of Green Bay. The DNR says that it appears most of the species impacted are catfish, carp, and sheepshead. Testing of the waters and fish continues with authorities asking the public to immediately contact the DNR if they find either dead or freshly dead fish. The DNR recommends that you do not handle dead or diseased fish and to contact Green Bay Area Fisheries Biologist Jason Breeggemann at Jason.breeggemann@wisconsin.gov or call (920) 662-5480.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County Fair entries piling in

You still have time to ensure your entries get featured at this year’s Door County Fair. Away from the live music stage and the midway activities, hundreds of projects will be housed in the livestock barns and exhibit halls waiting to be judged. With the fair taking place a few weeks later than in the past, it gives exhibitors more time for their vegetables and flowers to grow, animals to train, and exhibits to receive those final touches. Door County 4-H Educator Dawn VandeVoort hopes the extra time and the growth of their clubs over the last year means more entries for fairgoers to enjoy.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection

$10 million state grant for job training, transportation in Waupaca County. Fox Valley Technical College, Rawhide Youth Services and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for the innovative training program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the 90-unit Crow's Nest Apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#Bike Parade#Sunset Park#Modern Day#Arts#Crafts Fair
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County Granary grows up as progress builds

Your eyes were not playing tricks on you if you traveled past the Door County Granary site on Wednesday, as yes, it did get taller. DeVooght Building Movers hoisted it up to its original height in anticipation of reconstructing the former grain elevator’s first floor. The building section had to be removed before it made its first journey across the bay several years ago. In the meantime, the granary’s original timbers were restored and will be placed in their original locations before the floor reconstruction can begin. The timing could not have been more perfect for Door County Granary Executive Director Beth Renstrom, who was hosting the project’s architect James Dallman, representatives from Greenfire Construction, and community members looking on as a part of Wednesday’s open house.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pack your patience as holiday travel ramps up

Make sure you pack more than just clothes and snacks if you are traveling this weekend for the Independence Day holiday. The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects that most of the 48 million people traveling at least 50 miles this weekend will start those journeys on either Thursday or Friday. It is a 4 percent increase compared to last year despite gas prices being over $1.60 a gallon) more expensive than in 2021 ($4.661 in 2022 vs. $2.975 in 2021). The average gas price is even higher in Door County, where it sits at $4.719. Approximately 3.6 million people will hop on an airplane to reach their destination, which continues to get closer to its pre-pandemic levels. According to Director Marty Piette, most flights departing and arriving at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay are at or near capacity. While there have not been issues with flight cancellations at Austin Straubel Airport, Piette says you should ensure you take plenty of time and pack your patience.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Big news from Door County Cannabis Company

(WFRV) – They started growing hemp in 2019 to diversity a Door County dairy farm. Peter and Cody joined Local 5 Live to talk about Door County Cannabis Company with an exciting announcement. They have a grand opening event July 1st – 3rd at the Top of the Hill...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Be on the lookout: Bear spotted wandering through Fox Crossing park

FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sevastopol Home Destroyed in Sunday Fire

A home in Sevastopol was a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The Egg Harbor Fire Department was dispatched at 9:58 am to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Dr. near Carlsville. By the time the first truck arrived 12 minutes later, the fire was already shooting through the roof, said Justin MacDonald, who serves as chief of the Egg Harbor and Ephraim fire departments.
EGG HARBOR, WI
seehafernews.com

Early WOMT Radio Host Dies

One of the early musical performers on WOMT Radio has died at the age of 95 in northeast Wisconsin. We received word this week of the death of Veronica Ann Vertz of Sturgeon Bay. The former Veronica Buynoski was born in Two Rivers in 1927, the year after WOMT went...
STURGEON BAY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA PORTAGE SHAWANO VILAS WAUPACA WAUSHARA WOOD
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Local Author’s Book Hits #1 on Amazon List

Judge Charles B. Schudson of Ellison Bay recently received good news when he learned that his book, Independence Corrupted: How America’s Judges Make Their Decisions, hit #1 on Amazon’s judicial-system bestseller list. It has also garnered great reviews, one major award and nominations for three others, including the National Book Award.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Trending Downward

Motorists are once again feeling some reprieve at the pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County’s average price per gallon of fuel is down 15 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $4.67. Sheboygan County’s average is down 10 cents to $4.70, and...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

