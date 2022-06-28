ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Get Shut Out, Lineup Construction + All-Star Talk

By Baseball Essential
baseballessential.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers were shut out by Chad Kuhl on Monday in Colorado. The team didn’t make any excuses but the guys were able to make some slight justifications for the performance. Then they talked about lineup construction, mostly surrounding Gavin Lux and his spot in order. Ending the episode was an...

www.baseballessential.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts will have new role with Dodgers after injury return, per Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to get star outfielder Mookie Betts back from the IL before long. Manager Dave Roberts revealed on Wednesday that the team is hoping to have Betts back in action before the All-Star Break, which begins Tuesday, July 19. While Roberts didn’t reveal a specific date for the 29-year-old to […] The post Mookie Betts will have new role with Dodgers after injury return, per Dave Roberts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Trea Turner to Phillies in the Offseason, Correa in Play for LA

It’s never too early to start thinking about the hot stove this coming offseason. For Dodgers fans, there are some clear areas of need and of concern. One could be the team’s effort to re-sign Clayton Kershaw once again. The long-time Dodger ace inked a one-year deal to stay in LA last offseason but has made his desire to be closer to home in Texas known. The other big to-do item for the front office will involve years and big money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Insider Believes that Clayton Kershaw’s Comments About Freddie Freeman Were Taken Out of Context

Much has been made about Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta this past weekend. The Dodgers first baseman shed many a tear during his three days at Truist Park. His tear-filled pregame press conference on Friday were replayed non-stop on Sunday’s national broadcast on ESPN. In response to Freeman’s emotions, Dodgers franchise pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he hopes the Dodgers aren’t Freddie’s “second fiddle”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA GM Brandon Gomes Discusses LA Shifting Top Prospect to New Position at Triple-A

One of the key ingredients in the Dodgers recent run of organizational success has been positional versatility. One could argue that Kiké Hernández was the first LA swiss army knife of the Andrew Friedman era. Kiké, and later Chris Taylor and Max Muncy, provided the Dodgers with lineup flexibility that allowed manager Dave Roberts to deploy the best lineup for any matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides His Thoughts on Why LA Isn’t ‘Clicking’ at the Moment

Hopes of the Dodgers going on a tear after going 5-1 last week were quickly dashed with back-to-back losses at Coors Field. One of which, was LA’s first shutout loss to Colorado since 2011. Apart from Clayton Kershaw’s disastrous start on Tuesday, the pitching staff has done their part despite the team entering Wednesday’s game with a 12-12 record for the month of June. Which is why manager Dave Roberts believes the offense is to blame for some of the team’s struggles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Chad Kuhl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Travel#Linkedin#All Star Game#Locked On Dodgers#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Audacy#Rock Auto Amazing
CBS LA

Dodgers to face Padres Thursday night kicking off longest homestand of the season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their longest homestand of the season Thursday evening when they face the San Diego Padres.The boys in blue will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak over the Padres at Dodger Stadium. The first 40,000 fans at the stadium will receive a Trea Turner bobblehead. Mark Turner, the father of the Dodgers' shortstop, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Meanwhile, Turners' other family members will announce ``It's time for Dodger baseball" before the game.The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.The Dodgers are set to play three games against the Colorado Rockies and four against the Chicago Cubs following their games against the Padres. On Monday night, the Dodgers will host their biggest fireworks show of the season following the game against the Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy