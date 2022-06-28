Leonard “Lenny” McNab – Battle Lake, MN

Clifford Carrol Christensen was born July 15, 1949 to parents Alta (Jacobs) and Herbert Christensen Sr. in Perham, MN. He attended and graduated from Battle Lake High School before moving to Eleroy, Illinois to work for Dildine Lumber. It was while he was working there that he met the love of his life Maureen (Parker). They were united in marriage at first Lutheran Church in Lena, Illinois August 22, 1970. To this union three children were born and they made their home in rural Ottertail, MN. In 1972, Cliff opened “Cliff’s Repair” where he worked as a self-employed mechanic/welder. He also was a road construction worker at that time. In the early 1970’s he took a job in Alaska as a mechanic for the oil exploration. He returned home to Ottertail to continue his work in the shop in 1978. Cliff also was an independent hauler for R. D. Offutt potatoes for 15 plus years and a volunteer firefighter for over20 years at the Ottertail Fire Department. After he retired from the shop, he drove truck for Ottertail Aggregate until 2018. Cliff was a member of United Methodist Church in Richville, the Ottertail Business Association and a volunteer for the Special Olympics. Cliff enjoyed helping others and was always there to lend a hand. He loved to put meat on the grill for the enjoyment of others and was an avid card and Cribbage player. He enjoyed tractor pulls, he was one of the founders of NTPA in Ottertail and organized many pulls so others could enjoy them as well. Most importantly, Cliff loved spending time with his grandkids and going to their activities. Clifford Christensen (72) of Ottertail, MN passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herb Sr. and Alta Christensen; four brothers, Chub, Bill, Jack and Bob; niece, Samantha Parker; and an infant grandchild, Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Christensen; three children, Troy (Jill) Christensen, Jamey (Mike) Petersen and Melissa Deakins; grandkids, Haley (Cody Salo), Nathan (Carlie), Ryan, Mc-Kenzie, Melava and Hazlynn; siblings, Ann Luhning, Rose Ketchum, Hap Christensen and Herb Christensen Jr.; mother-in-law, Marian Parker; brother-in-law, Mark (Sue) Parker; and many, many, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.

