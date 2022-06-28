ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Lake, MN

Leonard “Lenny” McNab – Battle Lake, MN

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard “Lenny” McNab, 84, of Battle Lake, MN, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. Leonard (Lenny) Joseph McNab was born May 3, 1938 at his parent’s farm home near Brewster, Minnesota. He was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brewster and attended Brewster Public School...

Thore Irven Thorstenson – Formerly of Battle Lake, MN

Thore Irven Thorstenson went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He passed peacefully at his residence, Emerald Grove Assisted Living. He was 91 years old. He was the first born of nine children to parents, Thore Thorstenson and Irene Violet Olson at Geo B. Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He grew up on a farm and attended school in Battle Lake. Following high school he worked as an auto mechanic, as a volunteer at the Minnetonka Fire Department and for a time at Honeywell. In 1962 he enrolled in barber school. This would be his lifelong occupation, of not only clients at the barber shop, but most of his family members. He would also offer his services to anyone that he felt needed a haircut. (Which was a huge population of people in the 1960’s). He married Darlene Marie Turner of Harmony, Minnesota October 24, 1964. He adopted her three daughters and they moved to St. Louis Park, Minnesota. They attended Westwood Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years in that house before moving to New Hope. After retirement they had the pleasure of being snowbirds, summering in their home on the Mississippi River in Clear Lake, Minnesota and wintering at their home in Mesa, Arizona. He enjoyed traveling with his wife which included shopping for collectibles and antiques, hiking, off-roading on his ATVs, playing cards and woodworking. He enjoyed offering his time working at a local Lutheran thrift store. And he loved anything sweet, especially lefse sprinkled with sugar. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers Curtis and Arvid, brothers-in-law, Glenn Olson, Floyd Haugen and Bernard Scott; and grandchild, David Meyer. His sister, Shirley Scott went to heaven nine days after he passed. They are all reunited again. He is survived by his children, Denise (Paul) Thomas, Carol Moore and Janet Thorstenson; sisters, Carol (Daryle) Billberg, Ruby Olson and Marion Haugen; brothers, Gary (Gerry) Thorstenson and Gordy (Pat) Thorstenson; grandchildren, Nichole Mey-er, Joshua Drenth, Timmy (Beth) Wellman, Jimmy Wellman, Joshua, Jared and Nathan Moore; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial service was 12 p.m June 25, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Ellsworth Road, Mesa, AZ 85208. Internment was private service at V.A. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona (to be placed alongside his Army veteran wife).
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Clifford Carrol Christensen – Ottertail, MN

Clifford Carrol Christensen was born July 15, 1949 to parents Alta (Jacobs) and Herbert Christensen Sr. in Perham, MN. He attended and graduated from Battle Lake High School before moving to Eleroy, Illinois to work for Dildine Lumber. It was while he was working there that he met the love of his life Maureen (Parker). They were united in marriage at first Lutheran Church in Lena, Illinois August 22, 1970. To this union three children were born and they made their home in rural Ottertail, MN. In 1972, Cliff opened “Cliff’s Repair” where he worked as a self-employed mechanic/welder. He also was a road construction worker at that time. In the early 1970’s he took a job in Alaska as a mechanic for the oil exploration. He returned home to Ottertail to continue his work in the shop in 1978. Cliff also was an independent hauler for R. D. Offutt potatoes for 15 plus years and a volunteer firefighter for over20 years at the Ottertail Fire Department. After he retired from the shop, he drove truck for Ottertail Aggregate until 2018. Cliff was a member of United Methodist Church in Richville, the Ottertail Business Association and a volunteer for the Special Olympics. Cliff enjoyed helping others and was always there to lend a hand. He loved to put meat on the grill for the enjoyment of others and was an avid card and Cribbage player. He enjoyed tractor pulls, he was one of the founders of NTPA in Ottertail and organized many pulls so others could enjoy them as well. Most importantly, Cliff loved spending time with his grandkids and going to their activities. Clifford Christensen (72) of Ottertail, MN passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herb Sr. and Alta Christensen; four brothers, Chub, Bill, Jack and Bob; niece, Samantha Parker; and an infant grandchild, Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Christensen; three children, Troy (Jill) Christensen, Jamey (Mike) Petersen and Melissa Deakins; grandkids, Haley (Cody Salo), Nathan (Carlie), Ryan, Mc-Kenzie, Melava and Hazlynn; siblings, Ann Luhning, Rose Ketchum, Hap Christensen and Herb Christensen Jr.; mother-in-law, Marian Parker; brother-in-law, Mark (Sue) Parker; and many, many, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the Ottertail Community Center. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
OTTERTAIL, MN
Portions of central Minnesota dealing with massive flooding

(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County. This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Elbow Lake man is injured in crash near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that an Elbow Lake man has been injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Otter Tail County. According to the report, the crash took place on County Road 82 south of Fergus Falls. A Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
EF-2 tornado tears 30-mile path from Cotton-Pickerel lakes to Menahga

DETROIT LAKES — Cleanup and power restoration continues after an EF-2 tornado tore a path from the Cotton-Pickerel lake area all the way to Menahga on Friday evening. “This tornado path is nearly 31 miles long!” the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said on its Facebook page.
MENAHGA, MN
Two motorcyclists injured in crash near Parkers Prairie

(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two motorcyclists were reportedly injured in a crash on Highway 29 near Parkers Prairie over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place in Parker Prairie Township in Otter Tail County. Authorities say the two Harley Davidsons motorcycles were southbound on Hwy 29. The '93 Harley Davidson slowed to make a right turn onto 118th Street. The '96 Harley Davidson was unable to avoid and rear ended the '93 Harley Davidson.
OTC Receives DNR Grant For Phelps Mill Park

The County of Otter Tail has received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for restoration of wetlands and prairie in Phelps Mill County Park. The park is located within central Otter Tail County along the Otter Tail River. See The Review for more.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Battle Lake All-Town Rummage Sales

Battle Lake area was busy with the all-city rummage sale event, despite a soggy start Friday morning with a rain storm that hit the area. Treasures, clothes, furniture, unqiue one-of-a-kinds plus more for shoppers of all ages June 24-25. See The Review for more.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Pope County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 1526 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. This is from the time period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m....the weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Locally, Stearns County reported 34 cases of coronavirus...there were 9 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Pope, 3 in Renville, 1 in Chippewa and zero additional cases in Swift County. There were 4 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 90s from Pope County.
POPE COUNTY, MN
Motorcycle rear-ends another in Ottertail County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Around 6 pm yesterday, Parkers Prairie Police responded to a crash where one motorcycle rear-ended another. Both motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hwy 29 in Ottertail County. The first, driven by Sherri Rupert, 58, of Parkers Prairie, MN, slowed to make a right turn onto 118th St.
OTTERTAIL, MN
St. Cloud Man Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Wadena Co.

A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was airlifted to an area hospital on Saturday following an ATV crash in Wadena County. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Walters was found lying by his ATV by family members in Bullard Township, west of the city of Leader. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe alcohol or reckless driving were factors in the crash.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town in central Minnesota

The nearly stationary thunderstorms that hammered central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning left the small town of Randall under water. Located about 50 miles north of St. Cloud, the town of 580 residents was inundated with heavy rain, resulting in the evacuation of around 30 residents, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
Man Airlifted After ATV Crash in Wadena County

(KNSI) — A 69-year-old St. Cloud man was seriously injured after falling off his ATV on Saturday. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5:00 when Daniel Walters was driving his ATV in Section 23 of Bullard Township, south of Cottingham Park. Walters lost control before he fell off the machine. His family found him about 25 minutes later.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
Two injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday

(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people were injured in a crash between a Ford Focus and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Saturday. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 210 at County Road 68 near Hewitt in Todd County. Officials say a Ford Focus, driven by Cody...
HEWITT, MN
Flooding Update One Westbound Lane of Highway 10 Reopens

RANDALL - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls in Morrison County on Sunday. One lane of westbound Highway 10 remains closed due to water over the road until further notice. .
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

