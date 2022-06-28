Leonard “Lenny” McNab – Battle Lake, MN

Thore Irven Thorstenson went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He passed peacefully at his residence, Emerald Grove Assisted Living. He was 91 years old. He was the first born of nine children to parents, Thore Thorstenson and Irene Violet Olson at Geo B. Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He grew up on a farm and attended school in Battle Lake. Following high school he worked as an auto mechanic, as a volunteer at the Minnetonka Fire Department and for a time at Honeywell. In 1962 he enrolled in barber school. This would be his lifelong occupation, of not only clients at the barber shop, but most of his family members. He would also offer his services to anyone that he felt needed a haircut. (Which was a huge population of people in the 1960’s). He married Darlene Marie Turner of Harmony, Minnesota October 24, 1964. He adopted her three daughters and they moved to St. Louis Park, Minnesota. They attended Westwood Lutheran Church and enjoyed many years in that house before moving to New Hope. After retirement they had the pleasure of being snowbirds, summering in their home on the Mississippi River in Clear Lake, Minnesota and wintering at their home in Mesa, Arizona. He enjoyed traveling with his wife which included shopping for collectibles and antiques, hiking, off-roading on his ATVs, playing cards and woodworking. He enjoyed offering his time working at a local Lutheran thrift store. And he loved anything sweet, especially lefse sprinkled with sugar. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers Curtis and Arvid, brothers-in-law, Glenn Olson, Floyd Haugen and Bernard Scott; and grandchild, David Meyer. His sister, Shirley Scott went to heaven nine days after he passed. They are all reunited again. He is survived by his children, Denise (Paul) Thomas, Carol Moore and Janet Thorstenson; sisters, Carol (Daryle) Billberg, Ruby Olson and Marion Haugen; brothers, Gary (Gerry) Thorstenson and Gordy (Pat) Thorstenson; grandchildren, Nichole Mey-er, Joshua Drenth, Timmy (Beth) Wellman, Jimmy Wellman, Joshua, Jared and Nathan Moore; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial service was 12 p.m June 25, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Ellsworth Road, Mesa, AZ 85208. Internment was private service at V.A. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona (to be placed alongside his Army veteran wife).
Comments / 0