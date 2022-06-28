ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

DCSO Seeks Homes For Livestock

By Heather Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find forever homes for a number of animals at their rescue ranch, including four pigs. Mariya Leufven has been caring for Poppy and Tulip (pictured) since last year, "We received a report of these two pigs who were abandoned by...

Dogs to Show at Redmond Fairgrounds

Starting July 1, the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center will be dog-centric during the 40th annual Mount Bachelor Kennel Club AKC All Breed Dog Show. This year’s theme celebrates Independence Day, so expect some patriotic-looking pooches and handlers in the arenas during this three-day event. “At our show,...
▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
▶️ Bend family’s runaway cat found after 3 years thanks to microchip

Rhu and Avi Bikszer sat on their back porch in Bend as the sun shone on Wednesday. Between them a gray cat stuck his head out from a cardboard box. “I was astonished,” Rhu said. “We assumed he’d been eaten, because we have so many predators around us. Owls and hawks and coyotes and badgers and so, we just assumed the worst.”
Local Meat Processor To Increase Capacity With State Grant

PRINEVILLE, OR-- Oregon’s Department of Agriculture is awarding $2 million in grants to six meat processors, including $105,598 for Prineville's Central Oregon Butcher Boys. ODA’s Theresa Yoshioka says the legislature approved the funding to increase capacity when the pandemic caused food supply-chain issues, "As people became concerned about availability of meat, they turned to local supplies. And our local producers used these processors to process their meat for the local market. There was so much demand, and our producers - meaning the ranchers and farmers - weren’t able to get their animals processed locally." She says in some cases, the backlog grew to three years long.
Deschutes Co. Imposes Fire Restrictions

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The restrictions go into effect immediately and mirror restrictions on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands in Deschutes County. Unprotected lands are defined as unincorporated lands that are not a part of a Rural Fire Protection District or protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Landowners can visit the county's website to review regulations and see if they apply to their property.
Alpenglow Park Ready For Visitors

BEND, OR -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is ready to open Alpenglow Community Park in Southeast Bend. Located at 61049 SE 15th Street, a half mile north of Knott Road, the 37-acre park is in one of Bend’s rapidly growing areas. The park is open for public use now, with a couple of exceptions – the playground awaits final approval, expected next week, and the pedestrian bridge over the railroad will be completed next month. Surfacing installation challenges and the wet spring weather caused playground delays that are resolved now and final inspection is scheduled for next week.
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Citizens demand end of 'red light district'

1947: Prineville teen shooting 'just for fun' almost results in a tragic outcome 110 years ago June 27, 1912 In response to an appeal from e J. N. Crenshaw, secretary of the Citizen's League of Redmond, Governor West took a hand in seeing that the law against gambling and the underworld district is enforced. The following telegram was received from Crenshaw: "Citizens have appealed to the mayor and marshal to clean up red light district and stop gambling. The council, by unanimous vote, instructed them to do so. Being opposed, they have failed. Want advice how to remove them from...
KATU.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
DCSO Investigates Deadly Shooting

ALFALFA, OR -- Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported shooting, just after 2 p.m. Thursday, on Bureau of Land Management land near milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. When deputies and Bend Fire Department medics arrived, they determined a man was deceased. Detectives have been called out to the scene and are leading the investigation into the shooting death. They are being assisted by the Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Injured climber airlifted off the South Sister

SOUTH SISTER: Deschutes County rescue personnel were busy mid-month after a 911 call from a hiker who had taken a fall and injured himself. At 6:54 p.m. on June 16th, a male from Ithaca, New York, advised he was stranded on the north side of the South Sister. According to...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond firework stands struggling; Bend ban suspected

With the Fourth of July coming up, the fireworks ban in the City of Bend is being felt in other parts of Deschutes County. Firework stand operators in Redmond report lower-than-expected sales. The ban in Bend was put in place in 2021 effectively outlawing the sale and use of fireworks....
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
A 40,000-Acre Hunter’s Paradise in the Heart of Oregon

Ochoco Ranch, an enormous private, pristine estate in Central Oregon, is a recreational hunter’s dream come true. It was listed in March 2021 by Greg and Robin Yeakel of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, who noted that it’s the largest timbered property on the west side of the Ochoco Mountains and one of the larger parcels in Central Oregon.
Washington Driver Hurt In Tumalo-Area Crash

TUMALO, OR -- A Washington woman was hurt in a crash near the Tumalo Cemetery, Tuesday. Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Cline Falls Highway at about 4:40 p.m. and found a Subaru Forester laying on its driver's side on the southbound shoulder. Investigators say the 34-year-old was driving north...
Pamplin Media Group

Jefferson County sparks three million-dollar projects with $750,000

County uses American Rescue Plan Act dollars to spur industrial development. Watch for three new industrial projects in Madras propelled by $750,000 from Jefferson County: two industrial business parks and a truck wash next to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 97 will each receive $250,000 grants. "I can't remember a time when we've had more industrial development to go at once," said Gus Burril, Madras city administrator.
The Madras Pioneer

Rockhound Powwow returns for Madras rock, gem and mineral show

Rockhounds from across the state met at the fairgrounds to share rocks, and community The Madras rock, gem and mineral show, put on by Rockhounds of America, filled the fairground with rock hunters last Thursday to Sunday. The show, and annual tradition in Madras, hasn't happened for the last two years due to the pandemic, and many vendors were excited to return. "It's always a fun show, and I'm glad to be back doing it," said Jason Fabbi, who is based in Las Vegas. He makes polished stones and jewelry and sells them across the country. The...
Passing Train Blamed For Bend Brush Fire

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a small "outside fire" in southeast Bend, near Robal Lane and Nels Anderson Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Before crews arrived, 911 received more calls of a rapidly growing brush fire on the east side of the railroad tracks in the area, possibly spreading to a shed.
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
