Putnam County, IN

Upcoming restrictions on I-70 near Little Point on July 5

By Brian Scott
wyrz.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on I-70 eastbound and westbound about 3 miles west of Little Point on or after Tuesday, July 5....

wyrz.org

Comments / 0

WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Rain, Storms Possible Across Indiana This Weekend

STATEWIDE–Rain is likely to return to Indiana sometime Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “That rain is supposed to return with a cold front. Southern portions of Indiana may experience quite a bit of rainfall over the next few days. Northern Indiana will get some rain as the front moves through, but since the cold front is stalling past northern Indiana, they shouldn’t receive as much rainfall,” said Mallory Monaghan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Driver falls asleep on I-70, rear-ends semi truck

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the crash happened near mile marker 6. Indiana State Police later told us the crash happened near mile marker 5. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Nobody was injured after the driver of a passenger vehicle fell asleep and rear-ended the back of a semi-truck. It happened […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drought conditions worsen across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Drought Monitor updates every Thursday morning. In the newest update, most of the state is under abnormally dry conditions with a few areas in a moderate drought. What does this mean? Each category means there will likely be different impacts from different factors around the state. “Abnormally dry” usually means the grass […]
WTWO/WAWV

Crash with 2 semis causes delays on I-70 West

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due to construction when the driver of […]
wyrz.org

Budget Committee Approves Funding to Provide VVPATs to Indiana Counties

INDIANAPOLIS (June 29, 2022) – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan today announced the allocation of funds that will allow for the purchase of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) for counties, ensuring a paper record for all votes cast in the state by the 2024 General Election. “Being able...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man killed in tractor accident

— A Decatur County man was killed in a mowing accident Wednesday night west of Adams. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says responders were called around 9:37 pm to a report of a tractor that went into a creek on the 4900 block of County Road 300 North. When...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Let the Governor’s Race Begin

Although the Governor’s race is still more than two years away, Indy Politics speaks with the only declared candidate in the race, Eric Doden. From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and before that he served as the president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) for the State of Indiana.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

