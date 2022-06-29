RESULTS: Illinois held congressional, state, and local primary elections

Insider

Illinois held congressional, gubernatorial, and local primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 7 p.m. CT.

US House

Each of Illinois' 18 congressional districts is up for election this November.

Rep. Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic Rep. Marie Newman on Tuesday in the state's 6th Congressional District. Casten currently holds the seat. But redistricting following the recent US Census shifted district lines, pitting him against Newman, who currently represents the 3rd Congressional District.

Redistricting also caused two Republican incumbents to run against each other in the state's 15th Congressional District. There, Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller defeated Rep. Rodney Davis in the GOP primary, and Miller will advance to face Democrat Paul Lange in November.

US Senate

A slate of seven Republicans vied for a chance to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth in the November general election. GOP nominees included Navy veteran Peggy Hubbard, pastor Anthony Williams, attorney Kathy Salvi, and Casey Chlebek. Duckworth was unopposed in her primary.

Illinois Governor

Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker bested Army veteran and nurse, Beverly Miles, in the Democratic primary. He'll face off against the victor of the state's Republican primary, Darren Bailey, who's among six candidates who vied to unseat Pritzker, including Richard Irvin and Gary Rabine.

Pritzker and other Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars influencing the primary to boost Bailey, who they perceive as extreme and less electable in a general election.

State Senate and House

Each of Illinois' 59 state senate seats and 118 state house districts is up for election in the fall.