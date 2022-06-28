Indiana grants $500,000 to domestic violence shelters
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $500,000 in grant funding to 26 non-profits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social...
INDIANAPOLIS (June 30, 2022) – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
A new law in Indiana starts today that’s meant to decrease overcrowding in county jails. The House Bill allows level 6 felons to be sent to state prisons rather than county jails. Currently when the jail is over capacity, officials have to push bunk beds into the common area...
Several new laws will take effect throughout the state of Indiana on Friday. Below is a breakdown of those laws. Permitless carry: House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a permit to carry a handgun in Indiana. This excludes persons that have been previously prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun in the state.
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into...
MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, an Indiana House Bill takes effect that allows Level 6 felons to once again be sent to state correctional facilities, rather than be housed in county jails. Vanderburgh County officials hope the change will take away the pressure and overcrowding. People enter the Vanderburgh...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for tomorrow, June 30, 2022 in all regions:. Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby. North Central...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are preparing for the potential of more responsibility placed on their shoulders. Starting Friday, July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need a permit to legally carry a handgun, joining more than 20 other states in the U.S., including Kentucky and Ohio.
CHICAGO (SCS) — Starting Friday, Indiana residents will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public. TNZT 2’s Tim McNicholas reports from Gary Town Hall as the new law stirs controversy. Proponents of the bill and its author said it would cut red tape for...
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new law to address overcrowding concerns at county jails will take effect July 1st. The law will reverse the state’s 2014 decision to send low level felons to county jails to serve their sentences. Local law enforcement officials believe this change will reduce the inmate populations at the county level.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Starting July 1, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is getting bigger and Anderson Crime Stoppers will be no more. Law enforcement agencies across Madison County met Thursday to learn more about Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and how it will help the departments solve crimes. ”Looking at the tips we get from […]
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the authority of the General Assembly left Hoosier taxpayers to cover nearly $520,000 in legal fees, which Attorney General Todd Rokita called “a waste of Hoosier taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”. Holcomb brought the case last year in...
GREENSBURG, Indiana — Rhonda Jackson isn’t counting on the utility industry to keep her water pumps running at Jackson’s Nursery in Greensburg, Indiana. The company has invested more than $200,000 since 2016 to install rooftop solar panels and an emergency backup generator. “If the electric went down...
