ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFD Evacuates Patients to Parking Lot in Rehab Hospital Fire Overnight in Canoga Park

firefighternation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles firefighters had to evacuate 20 patients at a Canoga Park rehabilitation hospital Tuesday morning as they extinguished a fire in...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Fire ignites inside Canoga Park skilled nursing facility

LOS ANGELES - Twenty patients were evacuated in their hospital beds after a fire broke out at a skilled nursing facility in Canoga Park on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at Topanga Terrance & the Villas located in the 22100 block of Roscoe Boulevard. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canoga Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Power outage knocks out electricity to southern Redondo Beach including pier

A "significant" power outage Thursday knocked out electricity to much of southern Redondo Beach, including the Redondo Beach Pier.According to Southern California Edison, crews responded to the area at 3:20 p.m. due to a power outage near the pier.The outage affected 5,100 customers along Harbor Drive, Catalina Avenue, Pacific Coast Highway and Portofino Way. Crews were able to restore power to most customers and as of 5 p.m., only 31 customers remained without power.SoCal Edison said the cause of the outage was due to equipment failure and that power was expected to be restored for the remaining customers by 11:30 p.m.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal Train Collision in Downtown Long Beach

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train near Pine and 1st street just after 4:00pm today. LBPD, LBFD are on scene of the fatal train collision with a pedestrian. Details regarding the crash were not available. All streets in the area are blocked. Investigation is on going,...
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Horrific Hit & Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead | Los Angeles

06.28.2022 | 12:28 AM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver a male Hispanic fled the scene on foot and was last seen southbound on De Soto. At this time the age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Laundry Room#Lafd#Rehab
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualties Occur in El Segundo Bus Crash

Accident on East Imperial Highway Causes Multiple Injuries. A serious accident occurred near LAX airport on June 27, hospitalizing seven people and injuring 13 others in an LADOT bus crash. The accident occurred along East Imperial Highway, close to Aviation Boulevard, around 8:25 a.m. The multiple-casualty collision was responded to by officers with the El Segundo Police and fire departments as well as the LA fire department.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Firefighters Respond To Circle J Ranch Brush Fire In Saugus

A Santa Clarita brush fire broke out near Circle J Ranch Road in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. The brush fire, named the Carl Fire, was reported at about 4:30 p.m. near Via Princessa and Circle J Ranch Road in Saugus, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Burglars Disable Alarm Systems at Three San Dimas Restaurants

Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
SAN DIMAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whee.net

93-year-old man shoots home intruder, fends off others near Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES) — A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief’s accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Obera Washington Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Century Boulevard Kills One 65-Year-Old Man. The accident happened at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard on June 25th at around 6:00 p.m. Furthermore, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driven by Washington and an unidentified vehicle. According to authorities, 65-year-old Washington was thrown from his...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three LA County Convenience Stores Robbed in One Morning

Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
POMONA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Wanted In Santa Clarita For Identity Theft Apprehended In Chatsworth Hotel

A man and woman wanted for identity theft in Santa Clarita were located at a hotel in Chatsworth during a surveillance operation. Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting surveillance when they located the identity theft suspects who were identified by the public’s help at a hotel in Chatsworth, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy