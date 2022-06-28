ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Subway employee fatally shot over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich, police say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491w3J_0gOWav0S00

(WXIN) — A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker, police in Atlanta have confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a downtown Subway location around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, per a news release issued by the Atlanta Police Department. Two women with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital, where one succumbed to her injuries.

“The victim was a 26-year-old female who was here at work,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton of the Atlanta Police Department said during a press briefing on Monday. “And we also have another victim who is 24 years of age, who also was shot and injured, who is currently in critical condition.”

Hampton also confirmed an arrest in connection with the shooting but did not offer further details about the 36-year-old suspect.

“What we know is that the suspect came inside the restaurant, ordered a sandwich, and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset, that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here,” Hampton said.

‘Nuggets were NOT spicy’: Police say woman attacked Wendy’s employee over cold fries, wrong nuggets

When questioned, Hampton confirmed reports that the suspect was upset over the amount of mayonnaise on the sandwich but said he didn’t want that information to detract from the focus of the briefing.

“I want the focus to be the gun violence. And again, it was something very senseless, too much mayo on a sandwich. … Yes, it’s a sandwich, but more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation to just reorder a sandwich, decided to take actions into his hands and now we have families who are devastated.”

Hampton also confirmed that the 24-year-old employee’s small child was in the restaurant at the time.

“Again, it’s very tragic. And more importantly for me, there’s a 5-year-old that was there, that’s going to have to deal with this long-term.”

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body cam video shows Atlanta officers reviving overdosing man with Narcan

ATLANTA — Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when three Atlanta Police Department officers worked together on Monday to save a man who was overdosing on drugs. Officers used one dose of Narcan, but the man remained unconscious, even as officers performed chest compressions on the man. A few minutes later, officers gave the man a second dose and continued the chest compressions until he regained consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

One Dead After Shooting At A Subway Over Mayonnaise, According To Police

One Subway employee is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Subway sandwich restaurant in Southwest Atlanta, Georgia. A customer reportedly shot two employees because he was upset about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department said they arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police seek identity of University Avenue armed robbery suspect

ATLANTA - Atlanta police turn to the public to help identify a man who they say committed armed robbery at an Atlanta food mart. Officers say the incident happened on Friday at the McDaniel Food Mart on University Ave SW. Video surveillance was released on Thursday of the suspect on...
CBS 46

Child rushed to Grady Hospital with gunshot wound, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child was rushed to Grady Hospital with a minor gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police officials say units are still gathering information regarding the shooting. There is no additional information available. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime#Nuggets
fox5atlanta.com

Fight leads to shooting in Atlanta Popeyes parking lot, police say

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman wanted in a shooting at a Southwest Atlanta Popeyes overnight. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. Investigators say the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Decomposed body discovered behind Buckhead home, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone found a body on Wednesday morning behind a home in suburban Buckhead. Police investigated near a home on Brookdale Drive. Police said officers went to the home at around 8:45 a.m. and found a man partially submerged in a creek. Homicide investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy