Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan, and the creator behind the franchise is opening up about how Gohan's new form came to be in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Although it won't be making its way through theaters around the rest of the world until later this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is rounding out its first month in theaters overseas. It had been holding back on its promotional materials for quite a while, but now has begun revealing in full many of the biggest moments and evolutions fans were able to see in the movie.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO