How to Make Muscle Gains At Every Level

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 08/17/2019. As we age, it can become more difficult to lose the stubborn belly fat that seems to relentlessly hang on around our midsection. Even if you’re keeping a well-balanced diet, fueling your body with nutrients, and getting enough exercise, it can still prove to be quite the battle. Luckily, ensuring proper nutrition to keep your metabolism up can be simpler than ever when you add the right vitamins and supplements to the mix. While you should already be swapping out diet choices to eliminate added sugar and processed foods, an easy way to fill in any nutritional gaps in your diet is to incorporate a metabolism-boosting vitamin into your daily routine. One such vitamin is a B-complex, which will allow you to get in an ample amount of B vitamins each day.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO