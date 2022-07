President Judy Guise of the Quakertown Business and Professional Women’s Club presented Lucas Schartz, senior at the Quakertown Community High School, with a check. Schartz shared his many experiences as a member of the Quakertown Technology and Science Association. He enjoyed making projects and traveling to competitions with the group. The donation is to be used by the TSA for future events.

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO