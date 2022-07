Here’s guessing that while the Fourth of July lands on a Monday this year, the whole weekend leading up to the big day will be plenty patriotic in Franklin. Of course, the highlight of the three-day weekend is the Franklin on the Fourth celebration that will be held Monday, with the annual fireworks show later that night closing things out. But from Friday on, there will be plenty of opportunities to wish a happy 246th birthday to Uncle Sam.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO