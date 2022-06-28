ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Brings Decomposed Hand to Family and Leads to Decomposed Body

By jpinthemorning
 3 days ago
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie, however, this story comes out of Liberty County in the Houston area. A family had just let their dog back inside after playing outside and in his mouth were the remains of a human hand!. It was at that point, that...

