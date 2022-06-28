ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Mass. State Rep. Placed on Probation, Loses License in Drunken Driving Case

By Matt Murphy
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after he was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit, Massachusetts state Rep. David LeBoeuf quietly resolved his criminal case in Quincy District Court last week. LeBoeuf was due in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing before the two-term Democrat...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

Rudy Giuliani Outraged That Man Accused of Slapping Him at Grocery Story Only Charged With Misdemeanor

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said during a Facebook press conference on Monday that he is upset that the charges against the supermarket employee who slapped him on the back Sunday have been downgraded from second-degree assault to a misdemeanor. He claimed it will encourage more “crazy pro-choice people” to “attack” anyone who supports the Supreme Court’s much-protested decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Grim footage shows inside of New Hampshire apartment after cops tore it apart to search for missing Harmony Montgomery, 8, who vanished in 2019: Detectives ripped out floors, closet and removed fridge

Disturbing new footage shows how a New Hampshire apartment was ripped apart by police searching for a missing eight-year-old girl last seen alive in 2019. The FBI and New Hampshire State Police descended on the small, one-bedroom home on Union Street in Manchester on June 14 where Harmony Montgomery lived until she vanished. Cops say the chances of finding the youngster alive are 'slim'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brockton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Quincy, MA
Government
City
Quincy, MA
Boston

A man was told he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach. He reportedly left ‘very agitated,’ returned, and is now facing a slew of charges.

Following a lengthy search, a state police helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. An Attleboro man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed tires and assaulted several people in an angry rampage Sunday after being told that he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach, police said.
FALMOUTH, MA
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunken Driving#Alcohol Education#Politics State#Quincy District Court#Democrat#Senate#House
Calhoun Journal

Man on Bond for Murder is Arrested Again With Two Others

Alexandria, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a thrift store to report a theft of some property. Investigators were able to identify two suspects that were caught on security cameras mounted outside the business. Upon further investigation Tony Lee Putman, 43, and Steven Edward Walker, 51, were tentatively located in the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AOL Corp

Search underway for Massachusetts boy, 3, who vanished from babysitter's house

The search for a missing 3-year-old boy who vanished from his babysitter's house entered the second day, and Massachusetts police are seeking assistance from the public. The child, named Harry, was reported missing Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. from a home on Freda Lane in Lowell, about 30 miles from Boston. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt with grey pants.
LOWELL, MA
Lori Lamothe

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Boston hospital sued for losing dead baby

A Massachusetts couple, whose premature baby died just a couple months after it was born, is suing the hospital where she was delivered after the infant’s remains were lost in the facility’s morgue.On 25 July 2020, Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy welcomed their premature child, Everleigh, into the world inside the delivery ward of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.The out-of-town couple, who hailed from Sharon, about a 20 mile drive from the hospital, had struggled with high-risk pregnancies before having lost two other children prematurely due to complications. Because of this, they specifically sought out the expertise at the Boston facility...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS LA

Department of Justice leak reveals information on all concealed carry permit holders in California

The personal information of every Californian with a permit to carry a concealed weapon was leaked on Tuesday, according to state authorities. When the Department of Justice launched its "2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal," which was supposed to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data," according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Tuesday. However, it was not supposed to include the personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders. According to Fresno County Sheriff's office, the breach affects every Californian with a concealed carry permit including, but not limited to "a person's name, age, address, Criminal Identification...
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

Harvard Must Face Lawsuit Over 'Horrific' Slave Photos -Massachusetts Court

Massachusetts' highest court on Thursday ruled that Harvard University can be sued for mistreating a descendant of slaves who were forced to be photographed in 1850 for a study by a professor trying to prove the inferiority of Black people. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled https://tmsnrt.rs/3xH6fPa Harvard's "horrific, historic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
BET

Maine Man Charged With Murder For Hit-And-Run Killing Of Longtime Activist Girlfriend

Maine State Police have charged a Portland man with murder after the alleged hit-and-run killing of his girlfiend at Acadia National Park more than a week ago. According to the Press Herald, investigators are attempting to locate 35-year-old Raymond Lester, who they say was behind the wheel of his 2016 BMW X3 when it struck and killed Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.
ELLSWORTH, ME
CBS Miami

Federal appeals court backs Florida man in religious sign dispute

FORT MYERS – A federal appeals court Tuesday sided with a man who challenged a Fort Myers Beach ordinance that prevented him from carrying a sign with a Christian message on the town's streets.A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a district judge should have granted a request by Adam LaCroix for a preliminary injunction against the ordinance, which barred portable signs.The panel did not agree with an argument by LaCroix that the ordinance was a "content-based" constitutional violation. But the judges said the town's prohibition on portable signs likely violated the First Amendment."The rich...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Boston

4 juvenile Boston boys charged with assault for South Station attack

Adam Neufell, the drummer of local band Young Other, sustained a broken nose and a concussion in the attack. Boston police charged four teen boys from Boston with delinquent assault and battery and larceny in connection with an attack that resulted in a 20-year-old musician being beaten to unconsciousness outside South Station.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy