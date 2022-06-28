Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Appeared To Reverse A $225,000 Lamborghini Into A Parked BMW While Jennifer Lopez Was In The Backseat And My Bank Account Hurts From Writing This Sentence

Alex Rodriguez was seen scoring a kiss with gal pal Kathryne Padgett during a night out in Capri, Italy on Saturday. A-Rod and his new model girlfriend were dancing and singing, with the Yankees slugger even playing percussion on a tambourine, according to photos taken of the couple. Rodriguez, 46, and the 25-year-old blonde bombshell were first linked in January when the couple snuggled up while at a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. At the time, insiders told Page Six Rodriguez was still “a single dude,” but now it appears Padgett is the ex-baseball’s player first serious fling since...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO