ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Appeared To Reverse A $225,000 Lamborghini Into A Parked BMW While Jennifer Lopez Was In The Backseat And My Bank Account Hurts From Writing This Sentence

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcQB8_0gOWTjGP00

On today’s episode of Rich People Problems I Will Probably Never Relate To , Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son just reversed a $225,000 Lamborghini into a parked car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hv446_0gOWTjGP00
Franco Origlia / Getty Images

If like us, that sentence has left you with a lot of questions, then strap on your seatbelt and let’s back up, if you’ll excuse the pun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B5HQ_0gOWTjGP00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

On Sunday, Ben, his fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, and his son, Samuel — whom he shares with Jennifer Garner — were spotted browsing at a luxury car dealership in Beverly Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8zCd_0gOWTjGP00
Bellocqimages / GC Images

The trio, joined by a salesperson, appeared to take interest in a very expensive yellow Lamborghini and could be seen opening the doors to inspect the interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAg8A_0gOWTjGP00
Rb / GC Images

In video footage of the incident, Ben can be seen hopping out of the driver’s seat before letting little Samuel sit behind the wheel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svZZg_0gOWTjGP00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While supervising Samuel through the driver’s side door, Ben turns his head for a split second as J.Lo gets comfy in the backseat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFSSM_0gOWTjGP00
Gotham / GC Images

In the blink of an eye, Ben is forced to steady himself as the car rolls backward and seemingly collides with the front wheel of white BMW parked close behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3wHt_0gOWTjGP00
Bellocqimages / GC Images

J.Lo — clearly unfazed by the minor bump — proceeds with her inspection of the backseat interior, while Ben and the salesperson can be seen walking sheepishly toward the rear bumper. Before long, Sam emerges from the car to inspect the damage for himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PU60W_0gOWTjGP00
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

I’m no expert, but by the looks of things, the car’s engine was left running and Sam had accidentally put the vehicle into reverse, prompting it to roll backward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgExn_0gOWTjGP00
Pablo Cuadra / WireImage

In photographs taken shortly after the incident, Ben could be seen comforting his son with a hug while J.Lo scrolled through her phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vY0mX_0gOWTjGP00
Theo Wargo / WireImage

The awkward snaps prompted a lot of confused responses online, and so it wasn’t long before an employee from the dealership spoke out to set the record straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11m9YI_0gOWTjGP00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” the representative told the New York Post. “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F80Q_0gOWTjGP00
Bellocqimages / GC Images

Despite the collision, they said that Ben, J.Lo, and Sam were in great spirits and continued to browse the flashy collection of cars. “Affleck loves cars,” the staffer added. “We hope they come in again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4kVl_0gOWTjGP00
Bellocqimages / GC Images

Not long after this, a spokesperson for Ben also joined the conversion to confirm that everyone is fine and that, thankfully, no damage was done to either car. Looks like Samuel’s allowance is safe for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqDn9_0gOWTjGP00
Mega / GC Images

The accident comes just a week after J.Lo shared a gushing Instagram post for Ben on Father's Day , calling him the most “caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever.”

Instagram: @jlo

She went into more detail in her newsletter, On the JLo , where she gave some insight into the blending of her and Ben’s families, praising him for loving her two children “without obligation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jGuh_0gOWTjGP00
American Idol 2012 / Getty Images

While Ben has three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, J.Lo is mom to twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex, Marc Anthony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiFSh_0gOWTjGP00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

On Father’s Day, J.Lo said that seeing Emme and Max with Ben is “one of the most beautiful things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WoHj_0gOWTjGP00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father,” she wrote. “And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3za4E2_0gOWTjGP00
Gotham / GC Images

With that being said, anyone who can keep their cool after their 10-year-old causes a collision in a $225,000 vehicle is certainly a parent to be praised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGDTd_0gOWTjGP00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, On Snack Run: Photos

Jennifer Garner and her youngest son Samuel spent some quality time together while out and about on Saturday, June 25, 2022. In the candid photos per The Daily Mail, the 13 Going On 30 actress was seen gripping an iced beverage in her hand while sporting sleek, athletic attire. She had her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail while she also wore bright orange sneakers and carried a large white tote bag. Meanwhile, Samuel matched his mom by wearing a brightly colored baseball hat and casual clothes.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini#My Bank Account Hurts
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez, gal pal Kathryne Padgett seen kissing while partying in Italy

Alex Rodriguez was seen scoring a kiss with gal pal Kathryne Padgett during a night out in Capri, Italy on Saturday. A-Rod and his new model girlfriend were dancing and singing, with the Yankees slugger even playing percussion on a tambourine, according to photos taken of the couple. Rodriguez, 46, and the 25-year-old blonde bombshell were first linked in January when the couple snuggled up while at a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. At the time, insiders told Page Six Rodriguez was still “a single dude,” but now it appears Padgett is the ex-baseball’s player first serious fling since...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Wraps His Arm Around J.Lo’s Child Emme, 14, As They Visit Him On Set

Ben Affleck, 49, got a special treat during his workday on June 27. The actor was visited by his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her child Emme Muniz, 14, as he was on set filming an untitled Nike movie. The singer looked gorgeous in a white fancy long-sleeved top with a ruffled collar and a tie section in the front as well as dark blue jeans and black heels while her mini me looked adorable in a blue and green tie-dye t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. At one point during the visit, Ben was spotted lovingly wrapping his arm around Emme as all three walked together under the sunshine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Lopez Shows Love For Ben Affleck In Father's Day Tribute

Jennifer Lopez was gushing over her partner, Ben Affleck, across social media in honor of Father's Day. The posts come after the pair got engaged for the second time back in April, twenty years after their first proposal. In her newsletter, On the JLo, Lopez described the Gone Girl star...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini During Car Showing

Ben Affleck's son Samuel got into a bit of a fender bender Sunday after the 10-year-old got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV. TMZ captured images of the incident, which happened at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles, as Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez checked out vehicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

9K+
Followers
886
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy