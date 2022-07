Niantic offered a preview this week of Pokemon Go events planned for July to tease some of what's coming up next month. As those who've been playing Pokemon Go for a while now will already know, July happens to be the anniversary month of the game's release from back in 2016. That naturally means that we'll see an anniversary event happening next month, but in addition to that expected occasion, Niantic also teased another mystery event and said it'd have more details to share on that at a later date.

