ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH6 Review

By Jim Fisher
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreators who use the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless system have choices when it comes to camera brands—both Panasonic and OM System (formerly Olympus) support the mount. Panasonic's cameras are, generally speaking, stronger for video and cinema applications, and that rule of thumb rings especially true with the Lumix DC-GH6 ($2,199.99, body...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Sony’s new InZone gaming headsets raise the bar for PS5 audio

Along with new gaming monitors, Sony has launched new InZone gaming headsets, designed to help take you to victory in your PC and PlayStation games. The range includes the flagship H9, the mid-range H7, and the budget-friendly H3. The headsets are priced at $300, $230, and $100, respectively. At the...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Vlogging Camera for 2022

Almost everyone seems to have a YouTube channel these days. Experts all over the world are teaching people how to do home repairs, cook and even properly apply makeup from the comfort of their homes. But the footage still has to be engaging and watchable. While we can't help you attract and retain viewers or develop your online persona, we can make sure you look and sound your best online -- and for very little money upfront.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best 4K Projector for 2022

Nothing can beat the experience of viewing your favorite movies or TV shows, or playing video games on the biggest screen possible. You don't need a television to get a big-screen experience. 4K projectors can get bigger than any TV and don't take up the same amount of real estate. The stigma around projectors is that they're expensive, but the prices of 4K models have dropped quite significantly in recent years.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slr Camera#Video Camera#Lumix#4k Video#The Micro Four Thirds#Om System#Pro Video#Slr#K60
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The annual two-day sales event will take place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year, promising big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances. The early Prime Day deals started rolling out on 21 June, and while they don’t include any TVs just yet, we’re keeping an eye out for the best Prime Day TV discounts as they appear.Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
The Phoblographer

Get the Sony a7r Series Discounted Before the Holiday!

Order one before the holiday weekend! I can’t tell a lie: I didn’t like the Sony a7r IV for my own needs and purposes. But I adore and still use the Sony a7r III nearly every week. The older camera just had better autofocus in my experience. But the Sony a7r IV has much more resolution for those that need it. And they’re both enjoying savings and discounts right now that are hard to turn down. The Sony a7r IV is less than $3,000 right now. Similarly, the Sony a7r III is around $2,100. For the money, I’d probably buy another Sony a7r III. But at the same time, the Sony a7r IV has some technology in it that the older camera doesn’t have. Decisions, decisions, right?
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

The Toshiba M550 Smart TV Is Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Toshiba’s M Series changed the game when it came onto the scene last year, becoming the first premium TV to support Amazon’s Fire TV system. While its higher tech and resolution usually comes at an increased price, the Toshiba M550 Smart TV is currently 50% off on Amazon for a limited time.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Fractal Design Pop Air RGB Review

Great look, especially in the black versions with color highlights. Motherboard Form Factors Supported ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX Front Panel Ports headphone, mic, USB 3.0 (2) Side Window(s)? Yes (Tempered Glass) PCI Expansion Slot Positions 7. 120mm or 140mm Fan Positions 7. 120mm/140mm/200mm Fans Included 3. Fan Controller Included? No. Maximum...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Samsung 55-Inch Class The Serif QLED TV Review

Samsung’s flagship TVs like the QN90B and S95B stand out from a purely technical standpoint because of their panel technology and resulting picture quality. They aren’t Samsung’s only TVs, though; the company offers an entire category of big screens designed more to suit a location or sense of style than to show off the best image possible. Samsung’s lifestyle TVs include the outdoor-friendly The Terrace and the gallery wall-ready The Frame. But The Serif ($1,499.99 for the 55-inch model we tested) is the most fashion-forward of the three, with a striking design and floor stand that make it the centerpiece of any entertainment room. It doesn’t get very bright, however, and shows only mediocre contrast, meaning it remains expensive compared with more technically sound TVs such as the Editors' Choice-winning Hisense U8G and TCL Google TV 4K 6-Series (both 55-inch models cost $949.99).
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra will use a huge 1-inch camera sensor co-developed with Sony

Big-sensor cameras are a bit of a white whale for smartphone imaging engineers. Even the most capable smartphone cameras use relatively puny sensors, and efforts to bring bigger sensors to the mobile form factor have been impractical, niche, or never really materialized. Xiaomi appears to be the latest company to attempt to capture the elusive concept with its upcoming 12S Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Bosma EX Pro Camera Review

Outdoor cameras are ideal for monitoring the action outside your home, but most cameras can’t capture what’s happening beyond their fixed field of view. Others, like the Bosma EX Pro Outdoor Security camera ($119.99), offer pan and tilt capabilities to expand that view. This reasonably priced model boasts a weather-resistant build, free cloud storage, and color night vision. It delivered sharp, colorful 2K video and accurate motion detection in our tests, too. However, some intelligent alerts require a subscription, the camera’s pan and tilt range could be wider, and integration with smart home platforms could be improved. If you need select third-party platform support, our Editors’ Choice winner, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99) remains a better choice, despite its lack of pan and tilt maneuverability.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera, and more

Today’s best deals selection starts with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which is currently receiving a 17 percent discount on its 256GB storage model, which means that you can take this version home for $649. However, you can also opt for the 128GB storage model that is now receiving a 16 percent discount that will help you take one home for 587, which is still a nice deal, considering that you would be scoring more than $110 savings.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Azeron Cyborg Review

Game controllers don’t start and end at gamepads, keyboards, and mice. Every now and then, you'll find unique peripherals designed for very specific genres and play styles. The Cyborg from Latvia-based Azeron is one such controller. It’s a hydra with almost two dozen programmable buttons and an analog stick, letting you place nearly an entire keyboard's functionality under one hand. The Cyborg's many inputs make it ideal for Final Fantasy XIV and other MMOs, and it probably works well with MOBAs and RTS games, too. It’s a bit of an investment at €165 (about $173 USD, and shipping to the United States is available), and it takes some time to fully configure and use. That said, the investment may be worth it, depending on the games you play.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy