The SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD is fast, durable, and $30 off right now

When a device already sells for a pretty inexpensive price compared to its competition, deals are going to be relatively rare. That's why it's even more exciting when you spot a good one. You can get the new and super fast SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB solid state drive on sale for just $119.99 through Amazon today . This deal beats out a previous one we shared a couple months ago, and it's the single best direct price drop we've ever seen. The 1TB drive normally goes for $150 with little variation.

You can also get the previous gen SSD, the Gold P31, on sale today. The product page includes a 15% off coupon for the 1TB version. This is something SK hynix does and only does it once every few months or so. Grab it while you can before the coupon disappears.

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD $150 $119.99 at Amazon

This SSD was just introduced earlier this year, and we haven't seen many deals on it just yet. You get a great SSD that was already competitive on price and super fast with extensive durability. View Deal

Cale Hunt gave the Platinum P41 SSD a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in his review you can read here . He said it's "easily one of the fastest SSDs we've tested, coming out on top or just below the top spot in all benchmarks... If you need a new SSD for gaming or productivity, the Platinum P41 is easy to recommend."

He wasn't kidding about the speed either. This drive has read and write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s respectively. SK hynix has its own Hyperwrite cache technology that helps speed up these drives while still maintaining really good power efficiency so everything runs as smooth as possible. Use the 1TB drive to enhance your storage and keep all your largest applications and games on it so they can load that much faster.

SK hynix drives are also extremely durable. These drives have been tested through 1,000 hours of a stress test and can handle up to 1,200 Terabytes written. They are also covered by a five-year warranty from SK hynix.

