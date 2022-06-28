ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How high is Alabama willing to spend in NIL to secure top recruits?

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent-athletes are getting compensated by boosters and third-party collectives, and recruiting is affected. How much is your NIL collective? How many NIL funds can I obtain from attending the program?. These are becoming the first two questions an athlete brings to a head coach or his primary recruiter. States...

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Hollywood, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
John Ruiz
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#How High#American Football#Gators#The Tennessee Volunteers#Qb
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M. Baxter is the No. 3...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
College Football HQ

Ole Miss football player shot at College World Series

Not long after Ole Miss won the College World Series in baseball, a member of the Rebels football team was shot near the site of the game. Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was struck in a hail of gunfire that came from a dark-colored pickup truck, according to witnesses at the scene. Omaha ...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy