Sheetz Lowers Gas Prices Through The July 4th Holiday

It’s a time of jubilation here in the Carolinas as Independence Day draws near. But fireworks aren’t the only things soaring as high as the Fourth of July. Sky-high inflation is raising the prices on everything from your basic bottle rockets to your more magnificent mortars. All of...
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville have reopened after a crash early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50. Drivers were directed to take Exit 51 for […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are reminded to arrive early and to expect long lines at the airport as the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is expected to be one of Charlotte’s busiest weekends since the start of the pandemic. TSA advises travelers to be inside the Airport at...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A traffic trouble spot in Rock Hill is about to get a lot less hectic with the opening of a new back road. The intersection of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Galleria Boulevard can get really congested, but a new section of Galleria Boulevard just down the road will open Thursday.
Duke Energy is selling its 410 S. Mint St. property. What’s happening: The electric and natural gas holding company announced it’s selling a third property, a parking deck, on Wednesday, June 29. It will remain a parking deck for the time being. Of note: It’s the second property Duke Energy is selling to Berlin-based Millennium Venture […]
CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is ending another nonstop route through Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall as it continues to grapple with an industry-wide pilot shortage. The Charlotte airport’s dominant carrier will discontinue service to Flint, Michigan, starting Sept. 7, a spokesman with American Airlines Group Inc. confirmed in...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An earthquake in the Elgin area of South Carolina struck on Wednesday, June 29th. The 3.3 magnitude quake was felt as far as Charlotte. The earthquake struck around 2:43 p.m. occurring just east of Elgin in Kershaw county according to the United States Geological Survey. (USGS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation at a 40-year high, people across the Carolinas are having a harder time making ends meet. Whether it’s at the pump, grocery or retail store, people are paying more. The Federal Reserve is attempting to cool off the economy by bringing up interest...
CHARLOTTE — Two earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Elgin, South Carolina, Wednesday afternoon was felt as far north as south Charlotte, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was east of Elgin in the Midlands. It happened at...
The United States Geological Survey has confirmed seven earthquakes today near Elgin, South Carolina. The first quake occurred at 2:43 PM registering as a magnitude 3.5. A magnitude 2.1 followed at 2:57 PM. Next was a magnitude 1.9 at 4:02 PM. Then a magnitude 1.5 at 4:34 PM. A magnitude 3.6 at 7:03 PM. A magnitude 1.5 at 7:22 PM and finally a magnitude 1.8 at 7:22 PM.
Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte?. That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks. It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night. If the $27.9 billion spending plan...
CHARLOTTE, NC–Today’s deal of the day only happens twice a year, you probably should run– not walk to Bath & Body Works!. For a limited time, get select items for up to 75% off for their Semi-Annual Sale. This sale includes wallflowers, lotion, hand sanitizers, body spray, candles and other items.
The Charlotte Area Transit System has been significantly short-staffed for more than a week, causing headaches for bus riders and drivers. What’s happening: At least 56 drivers per day have been out since June 22, which was the first day CATS began tweeting how many drivers were out and warning riders to expect delays. Context:CATS […]
HUNTERSVILLE – Investments in road and intersection upgrades – along with unanimous approval of a residential subdivision plan exceeding policy expectations for rural development – were among the non-controversial matters handled at the town board’s June 21 meeting. Intersection expenditures. A highway intersection referenced in recent...
Ever in the mood for some good Hispanic food? From tacos to fajitas to fresh tortillas and so much more! One North Carolina town has been deemed famous for having great Hispanic food on every corner. Even better, it’s right here close to Charlotte so you can check it out anytime!
Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith. Funeral services took place Thursday for NASCAR giant and Charlotte man Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports fame. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Fourth of July is around the corner but some of you are already preparing for the excitement. Suspects...
