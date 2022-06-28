Locals Graduating Nurses Ceremonially Recognized

Asheville – Brunk Auctions in Asheville is an international auction house with a worldwide reach. They sell fine and decorative art, as well as high quality antiques through their monthly auctions. Paintings, sculptures, jewelry, furniture, silver, coins, clocks, and other desirable antiques are all sold to the highest bidder. Interested buyers can now bid in person on Tunnel Road during the auction, or bid remotely by telephone, absentee or online platform. Live bidders were welcomed back in September, 2021. Brunk Auctions has become an international marketplace with a worldwide reach. Much excitement often surrounds the auction when an unusual or particularly interesting piece is brought to the podium for bidding. Paddles are raised, and the phone bidders rise. Brunk will have given their researched estimate of the “object’s” worth. Individuals, galleries, and museums from around the world place their bids to purchase a coveted item. The auctioneer recognizes a bid as the highest one to be placed. “Going, Going, Gone!” The item is sold to the last bidder. Even in today’s tough economic climate, handsome prices are being realized in the marketplace.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO