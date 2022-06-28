Supreme Court: Trooper's drug trafficking 'hunch' doesn't equate to probable cause to search vehicle
By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
2 days ago
Even though a Colorado State Patrol employee in Mesa County was convinced a driver and her passengers were trafficking drugs, he did not have probable cause to search the vehicle, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The court explained Trooper Christian Bollen had searched the Chevrolet Tahoe over...
She may have been on the state primary ballot last night running for Colorado Secretary of State (she lost) but Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has other problems. The latest ‘she told me to do it’ claim implicates U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, who handily won her Colorado District 3 seat in the Republican primary against more moderate challenger Don Coram.
The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
A Grand Junction man this week sued Mind Springs Health, alleging employees weren’t trained to see that his wife’s alcohol withdrawal symptoms were escalating before her death. Laurie Glover, 47, went to Mind Springs’ Grand Junction location in July 2020 for help through the alcohol detox process. She...
In May of 2021, Tina Peters, a county election clerk in Mesa County, Colorado, was indicted for seven felonies due to a brazen breach of the software utilized by the county’s voting machines, all done in an attempt to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent.” Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for Secretary of State. Yesterday, the New York Times published a story in which Peters told the Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to go forward with a substantial step in the crime.
Another western Colorado Country Jam is in the books and he's our annual look at law enforcement activity during the three-day festival. Anyone who has ever been to Country Jam in Mack, Colorado knows exactly what happens at Country Jam - and so do the law enforcement agencies including the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol. As you might expect, Colorado State Liquor Enforcement kept busy.
Did you realize that no matter where you go, people don't really know how to drive?. Grand Junction Does Not Have the World's Worst Drivers. People think that Grand Junction has the worst drivers in the world, but I'm here to tell you that simply is not true. You can find bad drivers all across Colorado and you don't have to look all that hard. Grand Junction isn't all that unique.
Gerald Wood thought it was odd when after meeting with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters he was told to hand over the county ID badge he had just been issued to be a contractor for her office. It was May 2021 and Wood, a private sector software engineer who goes...
Some people complain about it, but I find it hilarious. I'm talking about the many ways we all butcher the names of our Colorado towns. Hey, it's cool. You don't live there. How would you know?. It's kind of like a puzzle or a word scramble. Which town are they...
Pam Anderson, the former Jeffco Clerk and Recorder, has secured a significant plurality vote over Republican rivals in the race for Secretary of State, the unofficial early returns show. With 44% of the vote in, Anderson leads Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Yuma County's Mike O'Donnell, who...
DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County.
Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%.
LINK: Colorado Primary Results
Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.
In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
We’re ready to make a call in Colorado’s primary election and the clear winner is the open primary system. We’ve had open primaries for a few years here in Colorado, but it really shined in the 2022 primary election, primarily on the Republican side, where there were many more contested seats than on the Democratic side.
Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who has become Colorado's most prominent election denier and faces a series of legal battles after years of efforts to undermine the state's mail-in voting system, is seeking the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary to become secretary of state.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, with the exception of the police and fire departments. Garbage pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, and the Recycling Center drop-off...
The Horsefly Park fire was reported on Wednesday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m., in the Horsefly drainage of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, Montrose County, about 7 miles north of Norwood, Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The victim of a fatal car accident on June 25 has been identified as 19-year-old Montrose resident Domonic Garcia. The accident was at 7th Street and Patterson. His cause of death has been identified as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death...
Have you ever had the pleasure of paying a hefty fine for speeding? Isn't it fun? According to you, these are the places around Grand Junction where you're most apt to get busted for speeding. Let's take it easy out there. The speed limit on the Riverside Parkway is 40...
Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Perhaps a single-family home? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market right now. Housing prices are out of control. With that in mind, I would like to present the six least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction as of June 24, 2022.
Comments / 2