Mesa County, CO

Supreme Court: Trooper's drug trafficking 'hunch' doesn't equate to probable cause to search vehicle

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though a Colorado State Patrol employee in Mesa County was convinced a driver and her passengers were trafficking drugs, he did not have probable cause to search the vehicle, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The court explained Trooper Christian Bollen had searched the Chevrolet Tahoe over...

Herbert Holzbauer
2d ago

equal protection under the law is important but it must be frustrating to be an experienced officer, seeing what they see to protect all of us from having to, and not be able to take lawbreakers off the street even when your gut suspicions are confirmed! fine line between this and the power tripping officer who becomes a law unto himself. keep up the good work officers. win some lose some. we are all grateful for you!!

In May of 2021, Tina Peters, a county election clerk in Mesa County, Colorado, was indicted for seven felonies due to a brazen breach of the software utilized by the county’s voting machines, all done in an attempt to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent.” Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for Secretary of State. Yesterday, the New York Times published a story in which Peters told the Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to go forward with a substantial step in the crime.
