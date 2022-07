If you're looking for a thin and light Windows laptop, many models fall short in graphics performance, but not the new Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (available at Amazon). Its integrated graphics use the same GPU architecture found in modern game consoles, which deliver better graphics than some other thin and light laptops. It also has a brand new Ryzen 7 processor, which ensures every task is completed lightning-quick. The chassis design is simple, maybe too simple for some, but the OLED display is the shining star of this laptop—that combined with everything else makes this laptop an excellent MacBook rival.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO