Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana Team and Recruiting Coordinator Jordan Hulls on Thursday, June 30, 2022. HULLS: Yeah, coming in, you know, obviously being born in Bloomington, watching Indiana Basketball my whole life and playing here, my thing is trying to relate to these guys and get to know them, first of all, you know, what makes them tick, how I can help them in any way, shape or form and for me it's kind of just instilling, like, this place, when this gets going, it gets going. There's really no place you'd rather be playing basketball, and just trying to instill that. The hard work and things that it takes to play, and be a really good basketball team.

