Warzone Season 4: Best Marco 5 loadout

By GLHF
 3 days ago
The Marco 5 is Warzone’s newest submachine gun and, much like its Battle Pass predecessors, it has immediately become a strong choice within the weapon meta. That said, the shooting iron is not particularly versatile – it’s a highly specialized weapon designed primarily for close-range combat. This guide will introduce you to the best Marco 5 setup for Warzone Pacific.

Best Marco 5 Setup for Warzone Pacific

  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster.
  • Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm.
  • Optic: Slate Reflector.
  • Stock: Imerito FR.
  • Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal.
  • Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums.
  • Ammunition: Hollow Point.
  • Rear Grip: Taped Grip.
  • Perk: Momentum.
  • Perk 2: Quick.

The Marco 5’s damage and accuracy drop radically as range increases, so even in its standard configuration it quickly becomes useless in this way, and cannot effectively be retrofitted for such scenarios. Instead, the upgrades chosen ensure that the Marco 5 becomes even more efficient in its preferred environment – fast-paced close-quarters combat.

Additional accuracy is sacrificed to achieve this, but that doesn’t make a noticeable difference in the combat distance you’ll actually use the weapon in. Instead, the attachments put the focus on an increased rate of fire, more damage, and most importantly, more mobility. With the Marco 5, you literally dance around your opponents, sliding and deftly dodging their fire before responding with deadly volleys at close range.

If you choose Momentum as a perk, you’ll receive more speed for each kill, which builds up over time. Alternatively, Gung-Ho is an equally viable option for this slot, letting you fire while sprinting – you should decide here according to your own taste and playstyle, as both perks are exceedingly potent in combination with the Marco 5.

Again, it must be stressed that you should not use the Marco 5 for higher ranges under any circumstances – be sure to pack an assault rifle such as the STG44, Cooper Carbine, Grau, or NZ-41 to avoid being completely defenseless from longer distances. Once things get close and personal, bring out the Marco 5 to finish the job.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Apex Legends fans are fed up with Xbox input lag issues

It’s no secret that Apex Legends is in a rough state. Doubly so for Xbox Series X|S owners, where input lag makes the entire experience borderline unplayable. There are several known fixes, but it’s all temporary workaround stuff. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts (EA) are aware of the issues and are working on a permanent solution, but it’s been going on for more than a week now. People are furious.
VIDEO GAMES
