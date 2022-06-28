ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA rumors: Nerlens Noel to Clippers?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. Noel could fit into the Clippers’ $9.7 million trade exception previously generated by the Serge Ibaka trade. The Knicks have a surplus of draft pick compensation -22 picks total over the next seven years) to dangle-.

4 months ago – via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Scotto: In talking with multiple executives around the league, they think Nerlens Noel is a trade candidate. I agree. I reported on the three-team trade talks with the Knicks, Lakers, and Raptors. Noel was going to be a part of that. For those teams to get that in-depth on parameters with players, they were in serious talks about it. I certainly think there’s a possibility Noel gets moved.

5 months ago – via Twitter michaelgrange

Michael Grange: Hate to be the bringer of cold water, but my sense from a couple of different sources is the possibility/likelihood of reported Raptors-Knicks-Lakers deal and Toronto ending up with Noel/Talen Horton-Tucker is slim. Some dialogue, for sure, but seriousness? "Mild".

5 months ago – via SportsNet New York

The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm.

1 year ago – via Marc Berman @ New York Post

This year, their trade candidates were expected to be Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Austin Rivers and Elfrid Payton. Frank Ntilikina, scheduled to be a free agent, also figured to be on the block, and now he may be used as a pawn to obtain a veteran.

2 years ago – via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Thunder center Nerlens Noel entered the NBA with concerns about his work habits, maturity and professionalism, but rival team executives have noticed significant growth in him during his consecutive seasons with the Thunder. Noel joined OKC in 2018, understanding he needed to mature, and his play has improved. Noel is averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 18.8 minutes per game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, who just agreed to sign with the Lakers, are also apparently besties

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to terms with two former first-round picks, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV. Brown and Walker represent a change of pace in how the Lakers approach the offseason. For the past few seasons, we have seen the organization target aging veterans including the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Joel Embiid reacts to Kevin Durant requesting trade from Nets

While the Philadelphia 76ers are working to put themselves in a good position next season, the Brooklyn Nets made the biggest news heading into free agency on Thursday night. Superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade, a request that set the Twitter world ablaze. Durant and Kyrie Irving were once deemed one of the best duos in the league; now they seem to have completely fallen apart.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Former Auburn player traded to Jazz

A recent Auburn draftee has just been traded to his third NBA team — and he hasn’t even played a minute in the league. Walker Kessler, who was first drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies before his rights were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the night of the NBA draft, has now been traded once again to the Utah Jazz as part of a blockbuster package to acquire center Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Cam Reddish
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly not planning to use $17.1 million TPE after Malcolm Brogdon trade

With the Boston Celtics currently in the neighborhood of being around at least $15 million over the NBA’s tax line after trading big man Daniel Theis, wing Aaron Nesmith, and a handful of other players for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, it is still possible for the team to add a player making up to $17.1 million with the traded player exception (TPE) generated last season by Evan Fournier’s exit to the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projected starting lineup for Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert, all with wingspan between 6-foot-9 and 7-foot-9

The Utah Jazz has reportedly traded big man Rudy Gobert, a three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah’s front office had made some strange moves leading up to this deal. They also surrendered a ton of draft picks to make this transaction happen. While it’s interesting to see new Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly make such an aggressive move, it’s also exciting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Los Angeles Clippers#Raptors Knicks Lakers#Noel Talen Horton Tucker#Sportsnet New York
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Edwards' old quote ripping Rudy Gobert could be really awkward for the Timberwolves star

This occasionally happens, and it’s priceless every time: A player on an NBA team rips an opponent … and then that opponent gets traded to that player’s team. That has happened in the Rudy Gobert trade that broke on Friday afternoon, with the Utah Jazz trading the star center to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a bunch of players AND what amounted to five first-round picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Lu Dort's new contract with the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder decided to lock up Lu Dort for the foreseeable future as the team signed him onto a five-year, $87.5 million contract on Thursday. This is quite the turnaround as the Thunder surprisingly declined Dort’s $1.9 million team option on Wednesday to make him a restricted free agent. Thunder general manager Sam Presti sounded like contract negotiations were going to wait until next summer during this past Saturday’s rookies presser.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy