Netflix cancels controversial show, Q-Force, after only one season

By Matthew Forde
 4 days ago

Another week, another Netflix cancellation. This time it appears that Netflix has decided to cancel Q-Force, following its premiere on the platform nine months prior.

As reported by What's on Netflix , the adult animated comedy will not be returning for season two with Q-Force writer and voice actor Matt Rogers confirming that Netflix opted to not bring it back. This is the sixth show in 2022 to be scrapped by the streaming service after only one season.

Q-Force tells the story of Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, who was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency send him to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, Steve assembles a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses that sees him join forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink and hacker Stat, who altogether make up Q-Force.

The show featured several notable names from Hollywood, including Sean Hayes of Will & Grace fame, David Harbour from Stranger Things and Wanda Sykes of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Check out the trailer for the show below:

"It did not get a second season," confirmed Rogers, when speaking as part of the Attitudes podcast. He did, however, note that he was proud of what was released and believed it did a good job with representation.

Since the first trailer was released in August 2021, the show received heavy criticism for its stereotypical portrayals of the LGBQT+ community. This did not change much once the show debuted in September with the show sitting at a 29% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes . Whether or not this played a part in the show's cancellation is unknown at this point. T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Netflix has cancelled more than a dozen shows already this year with Snowpiercer being the latest series to be shown the door, although this one was not down to streamer directly. This follows confirmation that to make up its lost subscriber count, Netflix is officially bringing ads to the platform, potentially before the end of 2022. We'll have to wait and see if this decision helps shows receive a longer lifespan.

Q-Force stars Sean Hayes, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, David Harbour, Gary Cole and Laurie Metcalf. The first 10-episode season can be watched on Netflix in full now.

