Russell Westbrook opts in

 2 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Russell Westbrook is on pace to be the most disrespected player in history. Oscar Robertson is one of the most widely revered players largely because he was the only player to average a triple dub in 70 years. Russ did it 4 times in 5 years. “But he’s padding his stats.” – 3:57 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina today spoke about their Why Not?Foundation at the LA84 Foundation Play Equity Summit across from the Crypto Arena. Westbrook’s agent today filed paperwork to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/pTEOsoJ5jh1:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

So much to unpack with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and more. Looking forward to talk NBA free agency with

@GottliebShow on @FS1 & @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 10:15 am PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n12:00 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike has this news in ⁦@latimessports⁩ on: Russell Westbrook to exercise his option and remain a Laker for another season latimes.com/sports/lakers/…11:57 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Lakers: Russell Westbrook picks up $47 million player option

sportando.basketball/en/lakers-russ…11:20 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Sources confirmed that Russell Westbrook has opted-in to his contract with Lakers at $47 million. – 11:06 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Russell Westbrook planning to exercise his $47.1M option to return to the Lakers: es.pn/39W44zh11:02 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The mention of “star” in these Westbrook option reports is doing a lot of heavy lifting. – 10:58 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is exercising his $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:54 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. – 10:54 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 22+ PPG, 7+ RPG and 8+ APG in their career:

— Oscar Robertson

— Russell Westbrook

Russ has done it in 7 less MPG than Robertson. pic.twitter.com/oyNvPyilin10:50 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

The Clippers have the best 3-point field goal percentage over the last 2 seasons, which pairs well with John Wall.

Since 2017-18, Wall ranks 5th in assisted 3-pointers per game.

Only players ahead?

Ben Simmons

Russell Westbrook

Chris Paul

Luka Doncic – 9:17 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Fully expecting a Lakers starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the 2022 version of Devean George – 3:49 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Lakers/Nets phone call transcript

“What about Russ and top-1 protected 2027 and 2029 firsts for Kyrie?”

“No thanks, we don’t want Westbrook. We’re never gonna want Westbrook in any scenario. We’d do AD that’s it.”

(Silence.)

“What about Russ and 2 UNPROTECTED firsts in 2027?” – 3:22 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Kyrie wants to bail on KD after 44 games played together.

Harden bailed on KD after 1 1/2 years.

Draymond slandered KD and said they didn’t need him by year 2.

Westbrook played with KD for 8 seasons and was ride or die.

But Russ was the problem teammate. – 1:43 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

The Lakers recruitment of Kyrie is fascinating

Other teams have little interest in LAL’s trade packages – involving Westbrook, THT and Nunn – but there’s a clear play here

1) the Lakers show Kyrie they’re working on trades over the next few days

2) those trades don’t end up… – 1:34 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

If Kyrie somehow finds his way to the Lakers with Westbrook still on the roster their games should be eligible to win a Primetime Emmy. First time ever. Outstanding Drama series or Outstanding Comedy, doesn’t matter, either will do. – 1:13 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nets listening to the league office explain to them that they’re going to accept a Kyrie for Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/qDpi2jQA0a12:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:

78.6 — Steph Curry

75

70

65

60

57.3 — Russell Westbrook

46.2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6uB1gWHqok12:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:08 AM

Westbrook’s agent Thad Foucher is planning to file the paperwork Tuesday, sources said. Westbrook has a Wednesday deadline on his option. Westbrook, an eight-time All-Star and 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, enters the final season of his original five-year, $206 million contract. -via ESPN / June 28, 2022

Nets Daily: Woj on SportsCenter says the Laker offer in a sign-and-trade is centered on Russell Westbrook and the Nets are not interested. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 27, 2022

Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months. I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022

NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Kevin Durant's next team, from Heat to Warriors

One thing bettors can bank on in the NBA offseason is navigating Kevin Durant trade chatter. This year, the rumors are heating up again. The latest news is that Kyrie Irving is staying put as a part of his commitment to Kevin. This decision has some oddsmakers thinking that a Durant exit from the Nets is unlikely. However, as fans and bettors saw last season, commitment is not Kyrie's forte. So, perhaps there's still a path straight out of Brooklyn for KD.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Celtics Reportedly Turned Down Notable Trade Offer

Hindsight is 20/20 and it may be over a year before we can fully evaluate this current NBA offseason. But the Boston Celtics may come to regret turning down a notable trade offer that was made to them recently. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics turned down a...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers resurrecting pursuit of failed trade target?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to reverse a recent goof-up. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Lakers have circled back to targeting a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. The Lakers were on the verge of landing Hield, then with the Sacramento Kings, last summer. But they had a last-minute change of heart and redirected the assets that would have been used to acquire Hield to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big man DeAndre Jordan leaves Sixers to join Nuggets in free agency

While the Philadelphia 76ers made their quick move to sign PJ Tucker in free agency, they lost a veteran big man they picked up in the middle of the 2021-22 season. After the Sixers traded Andre Drummond in the big deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia, they needed to replace Drummond. So, the Sixers brought in veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to back up Joel Embiid.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook News

The latest breaking news from the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t the least bit shocking: Russell Westbrook is going to exercise his $47.1 million option and remain with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season. Given the last season he had and the humungous financial obligation owed to him, few people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

