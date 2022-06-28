Russell Westbrook opts in

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Russell Westbrook is on pace to be the most disrespected player in history. Oscar Robertson is one of the most widely revered players largely because he was the only player to average a triple dub in 70 years. Russ did it 4 times in 5 years. “But he’s padding his stats.” – 3:57 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina today spoke about their Why Not?Foundation at the LA84 Foundation Play Equity Summit across from the Crypto Arena. Westbrook’s agent today filed paperwork to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/pTEOsoJ5jh – 1:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

So much to unpack with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and more. Looking forward to talk NBA free agency with

@GottliebShow on @FS1 & @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 10:15 am PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 12:00 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike has this news in ⁦@latimessports⁩ on: Russell Westbrook to exercise his option and remain a Laker for another season latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:57 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Lakers: Russell Westbrook picks up $47 million player option

sportando.basketball/en/lakers-russ… – 11:20 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Sources confirmed that Russell Westbrook has opted-in to his contract with Lakers at $47 million. – 11:06 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The mention of “star” in these Westbrook option reports is doing a lot of heavy lifting. – 10:58 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. – 10:54 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 22+ PPG, 7+ RPG and 8+ APG in their career:

— Oscar Robertson

— Russell Westbrook

Russ has done it in 7 less MPG than Robertson. pic.twitter.com/oyNvPyilin – 10:50 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

The Clippers have the best 3-point field goal percentage over the last 2 seasons, which pairs well with John Wall.

Since 2017-18, Wall ranks 5th in assisted 3-pointers per game.

Only players ahead?

Ben Simmons

Russell Westbrook

Chris Paul

Luka Doncic – 9:17 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Fully expecting a Lakers starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the 2022 version of Devean George – 3:49 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Lakers/Nets phone call transcript

“What about Russ and top-1 protected 2027 and 2029 firsts for Kyrie?”

“No thanks, we don’t want Westbrook. We’re never gonna want Westbrook in any scenario. We’d do AD that’s it.”

(Silence.)

“What about Russ and 2 UNPROTECTED firsts in 2027?” – 3:22 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Kyrie wants to bail on KD after 44 games played together.

Harden bailed on KD after 1 1/2 years.

Draymond slandered KD and said they didn’t need him by year 2.

Westbrook played with KD for 8 seasons and was ride or die.

But Russ was the problem teammate. – 1:43 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

The Lakers recruitment of Kyrie is fascinating

Other teams have little interest in LAL’s trade packages – involving Westbrook, THT and Nunn – but there’s a clear play here

1) the Lakers show Kyrie they’re working on trades over the next few days

2) those trades don’t end up… – 1:34 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

If Kyrie somehow finds his way to the Lakers with Westbrook still on the roster their games should be eligible to win a Primetime Emmy. First time ever. Outstanding Drama series or Outstanding Comedy, doesn’t matter, either will do. – 1:13 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nets listening to the league office explain to them that they’re going to accept a Kyrie for Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/qDpi2jQA0a – 12:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:

78.6 — Steph Curry

75

70

65

60

57.3 — Russell Westbrook

46.2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6uB1gWHqok – 12:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:08 AM

Westbrook’s agent Thad Foucher is planning to file the paperwork Tuesday, sources said. Westbrook has a Wednesday deadline on his option. Westbrook, an eight-time All-Star and 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, enters the final season of his original five-year, $206 million contract. -via ESPN / June 28, 2022

Nets Daily: Woj on SportsCenter says the Laker offer in a sign-and-trade is centered on Russell Westbrook and the Nets are not interested. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 27, 2022

Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months. I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022