Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s Daughter, Gracie McGraw Does Stunning Performance Of ‘Wicked’ Song

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill wowed many as she performed a song from the Broadway show Wicked on Instagram. Gracie showed off her beautiful voice and musical range to the delight of fans and followers. The song she performed was “I’m Not That Girl” from the popular musical.

“I’m not that girl ~ wicked. Shit’s sad y’all. Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate,” she captioned the video. “Wicked will always remain the top 5,” she added. The clip drew lots of approving comments from followers, fans, and stars like actress Rita Wilson, who commented, “Well, this is gorgeous,” to which the 25-year-old replied, ‘love you!!”.

Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gave A ‘Wicked’ Performance

Instagram

The celebrity kid has received immense support from her parents back in 2015; she performed “Here Tonight” with her father onstage in Nashville. In 2019, Tim also shared an Instagram video of them both singing “What Kind Of Fool” by Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb. He captioned the video, “PIPES! Dang, this girl can sing!”

In the recent video of her performance from Wicked, the celebrity kid wore a casual oversize sweater and belts out the ballad made popular by Idina Menzel from the 2003 original Broadway production where she played Elphaba, also known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Instagram

However, this is not the first time Gracie has done a song from the Wicked musical. In 2020, she posted an incredible performance of “The Wizard and I” from the musical as part of her Instagram Showtunes Sunday series. “Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there, but Broadway makes me very happy, and I hope to be there one day,” she captioned the video. “This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times, honey!!”

Tim McGraw’s daughter admitted that she had watched Wicked up to eight times. She also added that she would love to play Elphaba, being her dream role. “I was pleased when Wicked was requested many times,” she added. “I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE.”

She blows Tim McGraw’s mind

Instagram

Her parents, Tim and Faith, have been married since 1996, and she is the oldest of their three children. After Gracie, the couple had another daughter, Maggie, and then Audrey. On Gracie’s birthday in 2021, Faith acknowledged her daughter’s singing prowess in the tribute she wrote on Instagram to wish her. “Truth is…I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” where you freaking NAIL that crazy ass high note that blew my mind,” she wrote captioned. “Not once but multiple times. I’ll save that for another time.”

“We cannot wait to see what you do. It is going to be insane. The most important thing… is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving,” the Breath singer added. The talented youngster continues to show off her incredible vocal talent with the support of her parents, family, and fans.