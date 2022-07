The New York Red Bulls did not get off to a good start at home this season as they suffered a pair of losses and played to four draws in their first six matches on their own pitch. They appear to be turning things around, however, as they posted a 4-1 home triumph against DC United on May 28 and followed with a 2-0 victory over visiting Toronto on June 18. The Red Bulls (7-5-5) aim for their third consecutive home win when they host Atlanta United FC (5-4-6) on Thursday. New York has yet to lose a regular-season match against Atlanta, recording six wins and four draws in their 10 meetings.

HARRISON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO