One man was fatally blasted in the face and another man was wounded during a bizarre Brooklyn shooting, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a report of gunshots near the corner of Stanley Ave. and Crescent St. in East New York around 11 p.m. Friday found the two victims sprawled out on the street. One of them, 37, was bleeding from gunshot wounds to the chest and groin, police said. The ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO