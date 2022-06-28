ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lawsuit filed in Keys parasailing accident that killed mom, injured 2 children

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1Dv4_0gOW3U9J00

Lawsuit filed in Keys parasailing accident that killed mom, injured 2 others 02:58

MIAMI – An Illinois family has filed a lawsuit after a tragic parasailing accident in the Keys killed a mother and left her son and nephew injured.

It happened after the parasail lost control and flew into the Old Seven Mile Bridge last month.

The wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit was filed against a Florida Keys parasailing company called Lighthouse Parasail.

According to FWC, weather conditions took a turn for the worse, causing the parasail chute to become controlled by the wind and not the boat operator.

With the parasail pegged, the term for when the vessel is no longer in control of the chute, FWC said "the Captain cut the line tethered to three victims."

Shortly after, the three victims then collided with the bridge.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two children, identified as 10-year-old Sriakshith Alaparthi and 9-year-old Vishant Sadda, were injured in the accident.

Sadda was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Lawyers for the family said, "All the family members were yelling to the captain hook them, use a rescue device jump in the water… Do something to save our family. They saw them screaming saw them yelling for help as the wind gusted in and took them away from the boat."

Bystanders in nearby boats were filming as Alaparthi and the two boys were dragged across the water.

The law firm says they plan to file another lawsuit against Captain Pops where the parasailing company was based. They are also considered punitive damages.

CBS 4 reached out to Lighthouse Parasail but got no response.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NBC News

Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Parasailing#Accident#Lighthouse Parasail#Fwc
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
The Independent

Six members of Special Olympics team go missing in Florida, police say

Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida, said police officials.They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.Foul play is not suspected, according to the release. The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Mother of 2-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot and Killed Father After Finding Gun Faces Charges

A Florida woman has now been charged after her two-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his father. Per a report from the Associated Press, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry was fatally shot in May after the two-year-old in question got a hold of a gun authorities have said was not properly stored. The shooting occurred at the residence Mabry shared with his wife Marie Ayala, who is now facing multiple charges.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Florida Man Found Dead In Alligator-Infested Lake After Fishing For Frisbees To Sell

The unnamed victim had made his living by retrieving frisbees and selling them to local disc golfers. With war-driven inflation and pandemic-related struggles, many Americans are trying hard to stay afloat. One homeless man in Largo, Florida, was making do by retrieving frisbees from the lake of a public park to sell to local disc golfers. However, that man was just found dead on Tuesday — with his arm torn off.
LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy