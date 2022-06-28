Lawsuit filed in Keys parasailing accident that killed mom, injured 2 children

Lawsuit filed in Keys parasailing accident that killed mom, injured 2 others 02:58

MIAMI – An Illinois family has filed a lawsuit after a tragic parasailing accident in the Keys killed a mother and left her son and nephew injured.

It happened after the parasail lost control and flew into the Old Seven Mile Bridge last month.

The wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit was filed against a Florida Keys parasailing company called Lighthouse Parasail.

According to FWC, weather conditions took a turn for the worse, causing the parasail chute to become controlled by the wind and not the boat operator.

With the parasail pegged, the term for when the vessel is no longer in control of the chute, FWC said "the Captain cut the line tethered to three victims."

Shortly after, the three victims then collided with the bridge.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two children, identified as 10-year-old Sriakshith Alaparthi and 9-year-old Vishant Sadda, were injured in the accident.

Sadda was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Lawyers for the family said, "All the family members were yelling to the captain hook them, use a rescue device jump in the water… Do something to save our family. They saw them screaming saw them yelling for help as the wind gusted in and took them away from the boat."

Bystanders in nearby boats were filming as Alaparthi and the two boys were dragged across the water.

The law firm says they plan to file another lawsuit against Captain Pops where the parasailing company was based. They are also considered punitive damages.

CBS 4 reached out to Lighthouse Parasail but got no response.