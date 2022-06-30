UFC 276 time: When does Adesanya vs Cannonier start in the UK and US this weekend?

A stacked UFC card will round off International Fight Week on Saturday, as two championship contests play out at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the headline bout of UFC 276 , Jared Cannonier (15-5) will look to end Israel Adesanya ’s dominant run as middleweight champion. Adesanya (22-1) most recently secured a fourth consecutive successful defence of the belt, narrowly outpointing Robert Whittaker in February for a second win against the man he dethroned in 2019.

Earlier in the night, American Cannonier brutally stopped Derek Brunson with a series of elbows to firmly establish himself as No 1 contender to Nigerian-born New Zealander Adesanya. Cannonier, who has previously fought at heavyweight and light heavyweight, has carried his vicious knockout power down to middleweight, where he has gone 5-1 with four stoppage wins.

In the co-main event of UFC 276, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway square off for the featherweight belt for the third time. Australian Volkanovski (24-1) is on a remarkable 21-fight win streak and has already beaten Holloway twice via decision – once in 2019 to win the gold, then controversially in 2020 to retain it. Hawaiian Holloway (23-6) has impressed since those back-to-back defeats, however, and he attempts to regain the title here.

Below is all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 276 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 2 July.

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 1am BST on Sunday 3 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 2 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Adesanya – 1/5; Cannonier – 3/1.

Volkanovski – 1/2; Holloway – 6/4.

Via Betfair .

Full card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight title)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway 3 (featherweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira (middleweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green (welterweight)

Jim Miller vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Early prelims

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)