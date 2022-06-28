ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Natural gas used in homes may contain harmful air pollutants: study

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sharon Udasin
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VbUf_0gOW39wX00

Natural gas used for powering household stoves, furnaces and water may contain levels of cancer-linked compounds that are toxic to residents when leaked, a new study has found.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on murder and assault charges. Joshua Eddy was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. Eddy is accused […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fourth of July fireworks schedule 2022

(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject. Friday, July 1 Akron: Akron Fourth […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
MOUNT VERNON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Air Pollutants#Stoves#Furnaces#Cancer
News 4 Buffalo

37-year-old man, 2-year-old daughter shot on Decker Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police officers of the Northeast District responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were shot and taken to ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment, according to city officials. The incident occurred on Decker Street, near […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty in Easter 2020 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on murder and weapon charges Tuesday after a six-day jury trial. Andrello Brown, 38, was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls resident facing narcotic charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man charged with three counts of criminal sale of controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Office of the Niagara Falls Mayor. Mark Smith was charged after a month-long joint investigation with the Niagara Falls Police Department and the United States Drug […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing on Ashley Street

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez last May, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The attack occurred after an argument inside of a home on Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo on May […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on illegal weapons, body vest charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on an indictment Friday in Erie County Court, after being found in possession of a “ghost gun” and wearing a bullet-resistant body vest, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Joshua Gotthart, 29, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Kim Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WIVB) — According to an update from the the Pegula family, Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while dealing with an unexpected health issue. “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the Pegulas’ statement said. “We are grateful for the medical professionals […]
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Creek couple arrested for endangering child

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly couple from Silver Creek was arrested Monday for endangering a child. Richard Henry, 75, and his wife Anna Henry, 73, have been accused of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Monday after […]
News 4 Buffalo

3 kids burglarize a home on Chautauqua Lake

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Chautauqua Lake in the Village of Lakewood was broken into by three 12-year-olds on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the scene where they discovered multiple liquor bottles and a 9mm handgun were taken from the home, according to Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Police also discovered a security video showing […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres re-sign G Craig Anderson, doubling his salary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres re-signed goalie Craig Anderson to a one-year deal on Thursday, giving them a veteran presence in net as they enter what they hope will be a promising season. Anderson, 41, will earn $1.5 million next season, the team announced — a 100% raise on the $750,000 he made in […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst man indicted for fatally stabbing girlfriend

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old man from the Town of Amherst was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday, on an indictment charging him with manslaughter, after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend earlier this year. Kirk Bielanin is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Diane Bird, once in the chest. Bird, 60, died at […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County man arrested on weapon, drug charges

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon. Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former firefighter gets 23 years for fatal Broadway shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to a fatal 2021 shooting on Broadway was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. Blake M. Banks, a former Buffalo firefighter, was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jason Johnson during […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy