Natural gas used in homes may contain harmful air pollutants: study

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WIVB) — According to an update from the the Pegula family, Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while dealing with an unexpected health issue. “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the Pegulas’ statement said. “We are grateful for the medical professionals […]

4 DAYS AGO