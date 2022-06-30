ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 276 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

International Fight Week will culminate in a huge UFC event in Las Vegas on Saturday, where two titles are on the line to cap off a stacked card at the T-Mobile Arena.

In the main event of UFC 276 , Israel Adesanya (22-1) looks to continue his dominant run as middleweight champion as he defends the title against Jared Cannonier (15-5). Former heavyweight and light heavyweight Cannonier has carried his knockout power into his middleweight run, in which the American has gone 5-1 with four stoppage wins. The “Killa Gorilla” enters Las Vegas fresh off two straight victories, having most recently knocked out Derek Brunson with a series of ferocious elbows .

That win came on the same night in February that Adesanya achieved a second victory over Robert Whittaker , whom the Nigerian-born New Zealander narrowly outpointed for a fourth straight successful title defence.

In the co-main event of UFC 276, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway square off for the featherweight belt for the third time. Australian Volkanovski (24-1) is on a remarkable 21-fight win streak and has already beaten Holloway twice via decision – once in 2019 to win the gold, then controversially in 2020 to retain it. Hawaiian Holloway (23-6) has impressed since those back-to-back defeats, however, and he attempts to regain the title here.

Below is all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 276 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 2 July.

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 1am BST on Sunday 3 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 2 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Adesanya – 1/5; Cannonier – 3/1.

Volkanovski – 1/2; Holloway – 6/4.

Via Betfair .

Full card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight title)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway 3 (featherweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira (middleweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green (welterweight)

Jim Miller vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Early prelims

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

