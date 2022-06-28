ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Basic income trial will see young people in Wales given £1,600 a month for two years

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ojNS_0gOW31sj00

Young adults leaving care in Wales will be offered £1,600 a month for two years as part of a universal basic income trial.

More than 500 people are to be offered the payments beginning on 1 July, which the Welsh government said it hopes will help them "on a path to live, healthy, happy and fulfilling lives."

A care leaver is someone who has spent time in foster or residental care, away from their family, but is ready to leave because they are turning 18.

The trial, named the Basic Income pilot scheme, will cost £20 million, last for three years and be evaluated carefully to examine its effect on those who are participating in it, Welsh ministers said.

The Labour-run government said it would provide independence and security to those who have faced immense challenges during their childhood, giving them greater control over their lives and empower them to make decisions about their future.

Tiff Evans of Voices from Care Cymru, speaking on behalf of young people who have experienced care, welcome the scheme. She said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for care leavers in Wales.

"It is good to see that care leavers in Wales are being thought of and Welsh government are providing this opportunity for them as young people to become responsible, control some parts of their lives and have a chance to thrive and be financially independent."

She added: “We thank Welsh government for investing in them and their future and we look forward to other changes and developments for care experienced young people in Wales in order for them to reach life aspirations.”

Care leavers taking part will also receive individual advice and support to help them manage their finances and develop their financial and budgeting skills.

Local authorities will play a key role in supporting them throughout the pilot.

Voices from Care Cymru will also work with the young people to give them advice on wellbeing, education, employment and help them plan their future after the pilot.

Jane Hutt, minister for social justice, said: “We will carefully evaluate the lessons learnt from the pilot. Listening to everyone who takes part will be crucial in determining the success of this globally ambitious project.

"We will examine whether Basic Income is an efficient way to support society’s most vulnerable and not only benefit the individual, but wider society too.”

Joel James, the Conservative Party shadow social justice minister, said the scheme could well “create more problems than it solves”.

"It's been proven time and again that so-called Universal Basic Income doesn't work,” he said “Look at Finland, who ditched their scheme after two years in favour of a new scheme that encouraged people to actually take up employment or training."

"We recognise that this is a vulnerable group and they need extra support, but this is completely the wrong way to go about it. It's typical Labour, but it's obvious that giving out free money won't be a quick fix."

Mark Drakeford, Wales first minister, said: “Many of those involved in this pilot don’t have the support lots of people – myself included - have been lucky enough to enjoy as we started out on our path to adulthood.

“Our radical initiative will not only improve the lives of those taking part in the pilot, but will reap rewards for the rest of Welsh society.

"If we succeed in what we are attempting today this will be just the first step in what could be a journey that benefits generations to come.”

The Basic Income pilot scheme will be limited to care leavers who reach their 18th birthday between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023.

Participants in the pilot can choose whether to receive their payment either monthly or two times a month, paid to them by an external provider and taxed at the basic rate of tax at source.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Changes to fit notes come into force

Nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists can now certify fit notes, as well as doctors.The Government said the move will cut the pressure on NHS doctors, particularly GPs.Fit notes provide evidence to employers about a person’s absence and any relevant advice on how to support their employees to remain in or return to work.Updated guidance to healthcare professionals and their employers on these changes has been published, setting out how to support people to remain in work while managing a health condition.Ministers said the change – which applies across England, Scotland and Wales and is being mirrored in Northern Ireland...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Now peers claim UK citizenship test is 'offensive' and 'alienates' applicants... because questions such as what to do if you spill beer in a pub are 'trivial'

The official test which must be passed by foreign nationals seeking British citizenship ‘alienates’ and ‘offends’ candidates, peers have claimed. A Lords committee said the Life in the UK Test should be urgently reviewed because some of its content was inaccurate, trivial and misleading. Applicants must...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Hutt
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The decision has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

'We're too sick to work': Number of people on sick leave hits 2.54million - up almost a fifth from before the pandemic

The number of people on long-term sick leave has leapt by nearly a fifth since before the pandemic. As employers struggle to hire staff, a staggering 2.54 million working-age people said they were too unwell to hold down a job this spring, according to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Labour Force Survey – up 18 per cent from spring 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Basic Income#Welsh People#Conservative Party#Uk#Labour#Chan
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

All over-50s could get Covid booster in the autumn after guidance stated jabs should be limited to over-65s

Ministers are preparing to offer Covid booster jabs to all over-50s this autumn rather than limit them to over-65s as advisers suggested. Provisional guidance issued last month recommended restricting doses to care-home residents, the over-65s, frontline health and social workers and vulnerable young people. But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sainsbury’s staffer told new mother it was ‘inappropriate’ to breastfeed in car park

The mother of a four-week-old baby has claimed that a Sainsbury’s staff member asked her to stop breastfeeding her daughter in the supermarket’s car park because it was “inappropriate”.The incident allegedly took place outside a Sainsbury’s store in Kidderminster, Worcestershire on the evening of Friday 24 June.Beth Coles, 25, had left her partner shopping inside and took their newborn daughter, Rosie, out to the car to breastfeed her.Coles told The Independent she had tried to remain fully covered, keeping her T-shirt on and using a blanket and muslin cloth over Rosie.She was quickly spotted by a female member of staff,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Militant union pay demands are revealed in full: Now firefighters and postal workers threaten to join barristers, NHS staff, railway workers and teachers in walkouts that will ruin YOUR summer

Britain is spiralling further towards a national strike today after firefighters threatened to walk out in what would be their first industrial action for approaching 20 years. More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers also started voting this morning on whether to strike in a dispute over pay in action that...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Tory MP says women do not have ‘absolute right to bodily autonomy’ in abortion debate

A Conservative MP has said he does not agree women have an “absolute right to bodily autonomy” during a debate about the American abortion ban.Danny Kruger also suggesed British politicians should not “lecture” the US over the landmark ruling, which has led to mass protests. Mr Kruger is the son of Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has previously spoken of how she had a backstreet abortion at the age of 15. The MP for Devizes told the House of Commons he would “probably disagree” with other MPs about the US Supreme Court decision.He said: “They think that women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

UK government to scrap European law protecting special habitats

Environment secretary George Eustice wants to tear up a key piece of European law that environmentalists say protects cherished habitats in the UK. Eustice told MPs the Habitats Directive was in a list of laws he wanted to amend in the forthcoming Brexit freedoms bill designed to cut red tape, saying it was bureaucratic and fundamentally flawed on multiple levels.
POLITICS
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Bruises were ‘ignored’ by social services

Bruising to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ back was “ignored” by social services, the chair of the Government’s safeguarding review has told MPs.Caroline Johnson, a Conservative MP on the Commons’ Education Select Committee and a consultant paediatrician, asked why nobody had investigated bruises to Arthur’s back, as bruises on the back were “much more significant” than on the shins and legs, which can be as a result of play.These were not investigated by the social worker who had seen them, with no follow-up child protection medical.Dr Johnson said there was also a discrepancy between the social worker’s report of the bruising on Arthur’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy